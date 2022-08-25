ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Benck named to All-Tournament Team, volleyball falls twice on Saturday

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - Holy Cross volleyball senior Gracyn Benck was named to the All-Tournament Team as the Crusaders concluded their season opening weekend at the Iona Tournament with two setbacks, dropping a 3-1 decision to host Iona before falling by a 3-0 score to Providence Saturday. Benck started and...
WORCESTER, MA

