A early morning vehicle crash Monday blocked at least 4 lanes of traffic on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 3:20 am which blocked lanes 2-5 after a vehicle crash was reported with at least one driver trapped. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene and by 3:50 were able to free the driver.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO