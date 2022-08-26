ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

SFGate

Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian Closes Southbound Highway 101

SAUSALITO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was stuck and killed early Tuesday, forcing a closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp. The CHP reports that officers responded to reports just before 4:30 a.m. of a pedestrian walking...
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on Crockett road

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames. The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any […]
CROCKETT, CA
SFGate

Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes...
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Early Monday Morning Crash Blocks Eastbound Highway 4 Traffic

A early morning vehicle crash Monday blocked at least 4 lanes of traffic on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 3:20 am which blocked lanes 2-5 after a vehicle crash was reported with at least one driver trapped. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene and by 3:50 were able to free the driver.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area

According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

3-vehicle crash leads to one driver dead in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an overnight traffic collision involving three vehicles on Saturday, the Newark Police Department announced in a press release. The crash happened on Cherry Street near Mowry Avenue where crews rendered aid to five vehicle occupants, but one of the drivers died of their injuries at the scene. One […]
NEWARK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fremont man dies in motorcycle crash in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash in Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened before 4 p.m. on Highway 36 west of Platina, about 30 miles southwest of Redding. Officers said the driver was 51-year-old Kevin Burgess of Fremont.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police In Search Of Prowling Suspects In Westview Neighborhood

Police are in search of three suspects said to have been going through people's backyards in the Westview neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday. At 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a sliding glass backyard door being smashed at a house on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive. Upon further...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Young mountain lion shot by police dies in surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon

NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
NEWARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left five people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the start of a warming trend expected to continue climbing through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs Tuesday are expected in the 60s along the coast, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

