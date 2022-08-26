Read full article on original website
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes North Charleston roads
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon. In a series of tweets, the department warned motorist of flooding in the following roads and areas:. Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue. Gable Street. Shadow Oak...
live5news.com
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall. With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his...
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County Library’s law talk series focuses on starting a business
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is inviting the community to attend their free law talk series today at the Goose Creek Library. The South Carolina Bar and Biering Law Firm are working together to provide free legal education. Starting a business is the theme of...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina
As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
live5news.com
Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
Williamsburg County residents to hold annual walk to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Disease
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sickle Cell Anemia Society (SCADS) of Williamsburg County will host the 11th Annual Sickle Cell Walk in September. September is Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness Month. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 4,500 South Carolinians have Sickle Cell Disease. It is the most […]
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
abcnews4.com
East side leader calls for community meeting to stop gun violence
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — On Saturday tragedy hit as, CPD said a 10-year-old was shot on the east side near Martin Park. On Monday, CPD provided an update that child is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Reverend Matthew Rivers is the pastor at St. John's...
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to incident downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
live5news.com
Future Tri-County DNA crime lab center expected to tackle criminal case backlog
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices will partner in a new high-tech facility they expect will help them solve crimes faster. The new Tri-County Biological Science Center will process DNA in criminal cases when it comes online in about five years. As of...
live5news.com
Carriers seek extension on temporary cell tower in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals will vote Monday night on whether to extend a variance allowing AT&T and T Mobile to continue operating two mobile communications towers in the town. According to their application for extension, if the variance is not extended, citizens in...
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with...
abcnews4.com
How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
