North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes North Charleston roads

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is advising motorists of road closures caused by flooding in the area Monday afternoon. In a series of tweets, the department warned motorist of flooding in the following roads and areas:. Otranto Road at Rivers Avenue. Gable Street. Shadow Oak...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall. With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina

As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County residents to hold annual walk to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Disease

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sickle Cell Anemia Society (SCADS) of Williamsburg County will host the 11th Annual Sickle Cell Walk in September.  September is Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness Month.   According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 4,500 South Carolinians have Sickle Cell Disease. It is the most […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to incident downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Carriers seek extension on temporary cell tower in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals will vote Monday night on whether to extend a variance allowing AT&T and T Mobile to continue operating two mobile communications towers in the town. According to their application for extension, if the variance is not extended, citizens in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with...
CHARLESTON, SC

