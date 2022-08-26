Lessons To Avoid a Peloton-Sized Investing Mistake

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are more than 93% off their all-time high, and down more than half from the company's IPO, less than three years ago. And they could get worse before things get better; sales continue to fall as the company struggles to regain its momentum during the Coronavirus Pandemic. For Motley Contributor, Jason Hall, Peloton has been a terrible investment; but it's not even his worst one so far. In the video below, he discusses with Motley Fool Contributor, Jeff Santoro how Peloton, and another company, were both failed investments, and the lessons he learned. Keep watching if you want to learn how you can avoid the same mistakes.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 19, 2022. The video was published on August 25, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Peloton Interactive. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through Fool.com/thesmattering , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.