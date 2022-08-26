ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lessons To Avoid a Peloton-Sized Investing Mistake

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are more than 93% off their all-time high, and down more than half from the company's IPO, less than three years ago. And they could get worse before things get better; sales continue to fall as the company struggles to regain its momentum during the Coronavirus Pandemic. For Motley Contributor, Jason Hall, Peloton has been a terrible investment; but it's not even his worst one so far. In the video below, he discusses with Motley Fool Contributor, Jeff Santoro how Peloton, and another company, were both failed investments, and the lessons he learned. Keep watching if you want to learn how you can avoid the same mistakes.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 19, 2022. The video was published on August 25, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Peloton Interactive. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through Fool.com/thesmattering , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ipo#Investment#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Coronavirus Pandemic#Peloton Interactive#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
213K+
Followers
105K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy