Lower East Side Groups Urge Mayor and DOT to Enforce Outdoor Dining Regulations

A coalition of Lower East Side block associations last Thursday appealed to the city for help in alleviating quality of life concerns around the proliferation of blighted dining sheds. In the letter to Mayor Adams and Department of Transportation Commissioner Rodriguez and Manhattan DOT Commissioner Pincar, the groups together request...
