forkast.news
India’s CoinDCX says it’s hiring to prepare for DeFi expansion
CoinDCX, a Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange that raised US$135 million in an April funding round, said it plans to hire hundreds of staff this year to prepare for demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) products. Traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, gold and real estate are likely to trade on DeFi platforms...
forkast.news
Singapore’s MAS says needs to do better job explaining crypto policy
Singapore’s financial regulators have been sending a consistent message: trading in cryptocurrencies is fraught with too much risk for non-professional investors, but the digital asset industry holds much promise. If that seems like a mixed message, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank known as MAS, acknowledged...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin fails to hold above US$20,000, Ether slumps, SHIB slides
Bitcoin traded below US$20,000 and Ether fell further in Monday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana fell, along with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with SHIB dropping below Dai and Polygon by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 0.83% in the past 24 hours at US$19,888 as of...
forkast.news
FTX CEO: no plan to buy crypto exchange Huobi
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, denied on Tuesday that he has a plan to buy out another crypto exchange, Huobi, after a rumor circulating on Chinese social media said that FTX has acquired the exchange. Fast facts. “No, we are not planning to acquire Huobi,” Bankman-Fried said on...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
forkast.news
Why the crypto world needs more women as leaders and investors
Cryptocurrency, NFT, metaverse, DeFi — these buzzwords and new applications, all underpinned by blockchain technology, demonstrate the increasing popularity of crypto adoption worldwide. Prevalence, nevertheless, does not necessarily come with a good reputation. The crypto world, to a large extent, is still portrayed as the Wild West dominated by male speculators and bro culture, reinforced by recent scandals and the market plunge. Female engagement and leadership in crypto, however, can help change this perception and build a more positive image for the industry.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000; Ether, Ether Classic jump ahead of merge
Bitcoin broke back above US$20,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. Ether rebounded, while Avalanche also recovered from a drop-off following whistleblower allegations that the company “weaponized” litigation against its rivals. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.4% in...
Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
forkast.news
Bank of Korea to institutionalize ICOs in new crypto law
South Korea will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO) when establishing its new crypto law, tentatively named the Digital Asset Basic Act, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). Fast facts. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned ICOs in 2017 after its popularity resulted in excessive speculation and financial...
forkast.news
Singapore’s Crypto Dance; Women in Web3
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto clarity from Singapore’s central bank. Forkast and NEAR Foundation initiative champions women in Web3. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in...
forkast.news
Most crypto “still junk”, JPMorgan’s blockchain lead claims
Excluding a few dozen tokens, most cryptocurrencies are bound to “go away,” according to Umar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit. “Most of crypto is still junk,” he said at the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Green Shoots seminar on Monday. “The use cases [of most cryptocurrencies] haven’t arisen fully and the regulation has not caught up.”
NYC, California pensions ask credit card firms to help track suspicious gun buys
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Top New York City and California pension officials want payments processors Visa Inc, (V.N) Mastercard Inc (MA.N) and American Express (AXP.N) to create a new tool to track suspicious gun purchases.
forkast.news
Bitcoin miners, investors still active in BTC despite price fluctuations
Although the price of Bitcoin fell below US$20,000 for the first time since mid-June after sliding 7% in the 24 hours following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech, the number of addresses holding over 0.1 bitcoin hit all-time-high on Sunday. This was despite mining difficulty for the crypto likely to see its third-highest ever in the next adjustment.
forkast.news
Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes
The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. Fast facts. Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay taxes using stablecoins...
Are China and the US edging toward ‘Henry Kissinger’s war’?
Henry Kissinger was present at the creation of contemporary U.S.- China relations and assiduously nurtured them through eight U.S. administrations and five Chinese rulers over half a century. But now he is concerned that the fruition of his long-entrenched engagement policies could lead to a Sino-U.S. war with “catastrophic” global consequences. Yet, during a Wilson Center interview in September 2018, Kissinger acknowledged no inherent flaw in the approach that strengthened China’s communist regime and weakened the West.
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Sakhalin had previously halted a shipment of liquefied natural gas to an Asian client due to payment issues and delays in signing a revised contract.
Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to include a recent whistleblower complaint from former security head of the social media firm as another reason to scrap the $44 billion deal.
forkast.news
An internet of blockchains: Interoperability in a multi-chain future
“One chain to rule them all” was a concept that enjoyed widespread acceptance in blockchain circles until relatively recently. No longer. As new blockchains, decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses rapidly fill out the Web3 space, a constellation of dynamic yet mutually exclusive worlds has emerged. Amid a...
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday. FICO said the average score remained the same as last year...
