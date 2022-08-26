ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

India’s CoinDCX says it’s hiring to prepare for DeFi expansion

CoinDCX, a Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange that raised US$135 million in an April funding round, said it plans to hire hundreds of staff this year to prepare for demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) products. Traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, gold and real estate are likely to trade on DeFi platforms...
BUSINESS
forkast.news

Singapore’s MAS says needs to do better job explaining crypto policy

Singapore’s financial regulators have been sending a consistent message: trading in cryptocurrencies is fraught with too much risk for non-professional investors, but the digital asset industry holds much promise. If that seems like a mixed message, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank known as MAS, acknowledged...
WORLD
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin fails to hold above US$20,000, Ether slumps, SHIB slides

Bitcoin traded below US$20,000 and Ether fell further in Monday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana fell, along with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with SHIB dropping below Dai and Polygon by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 0.83% in the past 24 hours at US$19,888 as of...
MARKETS
forkast.news

FTX CEO: no plan to buy crypto exchange Huobi

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, denied on Tuesday that he has a plan to buy out another crypto exchange, Huobi, after a rumor circulating on Chinese social media said that FTX has acquired the exchange. Fast facts. “No, we are not planning to acquire Huobi,” Bankman-Fried said on...
MARKETS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
forkast.news

Why the crypto world needs more women as leaders and investors

Cryptocurrency, NFT, metaverse, DeFi — these buzzwords and new applications, all underpinned by blockchain technology, demonstrate the increasing popularity of crypto adoption worldwide. Prevalence, nevertheless, does not necessarily come with a good reputation. The crypto world, to a large extent, is still portrayed as the Wild West dominated by male speculators and bro culture, reinforced by recent scandals and the market plunge. Female engagement and leadership in crypto, however, can help change this perception and build a more positive image for the industry.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000; Ether, Ether Classic jump ahead of merge

Bitcoin broke back above US$20,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. Ether rebounded, while Avalanche also recovered from a drop-off following whistleblower allegations that the company “weaponized” litigation against its rivals. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.4% in...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Bank of Korea to institutionalize ICOs in new crypto law

South Korea will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO) when establishing its new crypto law, tentatively named the Digital Asset Basic Act, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). Fast facts. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned ICOs in 2017 after its popularity resulted in excessive speculation and financial...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Singapore’s Crypto Dance; Women in Web3

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto clarity from Singapore’s central bank. Forkast and NEAR Foundation initiative champions women in Web3. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in...
THEATER & DANCE
forkast.news

Most crypto “still junk”, JPMorgan’s blockchain lead claims

Excluding a few dozen tokens, most cryptocurrencies are bound to “go away,” according to Umar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit. “Most of crypto is still junk,” he said at the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Green Shoots seminar on Monday. “The use cases [of most cryptocurrencies] haven’t arisen fully and the regulation has not caught up.”
MARKETS
forkast.news

Bitcoin miners, investors still active in BTC despite price fluctuations

Although the price of Bitcoin fell below US$20,000 for the first time since mid-June after sliding 7% in the 24 hours following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech, the number of addresses holding over 0.1 bitcoin hit all-time-high on Sunday. This was despite mining difficulty for the crypto likely to see its third-highest ever in the next adjustment.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes

The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. Fast facts. Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay taxes using stablecoins...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Are China and the US edging toward ‘Henry Kissinger’s war’?

Henry Kissinger was present at the creation of contemporary U.S.- China relations and assiduously nurtured them through eight U.S. administrations and five Chinese rulers over half a century. But now he is concerned that the fruition of his long-entrenched engagement policies could lead to a Sino-U.S. war with “catastrophic” global consequences. Yet, during a Wilson Center interview in September 2018, Kissinger acknowledged no inherent flaw in the approach that strengthened China’s communist regime and weakened the West.
FOREIGN POLICY
forkast.news

An internet of blockchains: Interoperability in a multi-chain future

“One chain to rule them all” was a concept that enjoyed widespread acceptance in blockchain circles until relatively recently. No longer. As new blockchains, decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses rapidly fill out the Web3 space, a constellation of dynamic yet mutually exclusive worlds has emerged. Amid a...
INTERNET
UPI News

FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday. FICO said the average score remained the same as last year...
CREDITS & LOANS

