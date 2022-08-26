Read full article on original website
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
saucemagazine.com
St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend
The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
KOMU
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been...
frameamemory.org
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles damaged at High Ridge landscaping business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to two pickups and a van parked outside Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management South, 13014 Gravois Road, in High Ridge. In addition, doors to two of the company’s other pickups were found open, and it appeared someone was trying to steal at least one of the five vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
Tempus Closes Temporarily as Chef Ben Grupe Departs
The acclaimed chef has served as the face of the restaurant since its 2020 opening
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower
Honoring the failed skyscraper as "historic" would insult St. Louis' real treasures
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
1 dead after train hits car in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed after a train struck a car in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the St. Charles County Police Department said the crash happened on Dwiggins Road near Missouri Highway 94 in West Alton at around 4:10 p.m.
Electric vehicle prices soar
ST. LOUIS – The average price of an electric vehicle hit $66,000 in June in the U.SA. That’s an all-time high. Electric vehicle prices are rising at a faster rate than gas-powered cars. EV prices rose 54.3% percent in July compared to a year prior. Prices for gas-powered...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
