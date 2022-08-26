Read full article on original website
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.01 - Touched By A Holy Hand - Press Release
“Touched by a Holy Hand” – Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor’s flirtation from growing. Also, Bob is thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina’s company, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Sept. 19 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Sandman - A Hope in Hell - Review
The Sandman “A Hope in Hell” with a teleplay by Austin Guzman (Why Women Kill, Scandal, and Grey’s Anatomy) and was directed by Jamie Childs. The episode is actually based on two issues of the graphic novel: “A Hope in Hell” and “Passengers.” The episode sees Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) retrieve his helm from Hell, and John (David Thewlis) retrieve his ruby from the storage locker where it was hidden.
