ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortville, IN

18th annual Kammy's Kause aims to raise thousands for rare chromosome disorder

By Kelsey Anderson
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZ0sz_0hW93HBx00

FORTVILLE — The 18 th annual Kammy’s Kause is taking over Fortville’s Landmark Park this weekend to honor Kammy Hiner, a young woman with a rare chromosome disorder.

“When she was born was Diagnosed about a month afterwards with a very rare chromosome disorder called 4 P minus,” Kammy’s dad Jared Hiner said.

“4P minus is, in Kam’s case, is she’s missing at the P portion of one of her fourth chromosomes,” Hiner said.

He told WRTV the disorder impacts Kammy’s everyday life.

“Kam is going to need to be looked after for the rest of her life, you know, she's not going to be able to have her own apartment or have her own house," Jared said. "So she's going to be with us you know for the remainder of our lives at least."

When she was born nearly 21 years ago, not much was known about her disorder.

“They said if she lived past a year, she was going to be a vegetable. That's like the limited amount of information they knew in the beginning. I mean she's anything but,” Jared said.

The lack of information wasn’t acceptable to Jared and that’s how Kammy’s Kause got its start.

“We took it upon ourselves to raise the money to be the funding for those research programs to spread awareness and this will be our 18th year to date. We're the largest in the world doing what we do,” Jared said.

Every year Kammy’s Kause takes over Fortville.

“Once you come to one Kammy’s Kause you're going to come to everyone after that I promise you,” Jared said.

Jared said it's no easy feat, but he continues to fight — fight for research, for support, for Kammy.

“It's her you know; it's seeing that she's still fighting so you know why can't we?” Jared said.

There will be live music, a kid zone, an auction and dozens of vendors at Landmark Park on Saturday from 12-10 p.m.

The event is free to the public and all of the money goes directly to the 4p- Support Group .

When Jared first joined the 4P-Support Group, their annual income was around $800. After the first Kammy’s Kause in 2004, they raised $1,000 in an afternoon.

What started as a small event with 50 attendees has now turned into an all-day music event with thousands of attendees. To date, they have raised more than $500,000.

On Saturday morning there is also Kammy’s Ride. This is a motorcycle ride that meets on Main Street in Fortville at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and leaves at 10 a.m.

You can learn more about Kammy’s Kause here. You can learn more about the rare disorder, 4p- here.

TOP STORIES:
Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fortville, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
theseymourowl.com

Investigating the Haunted Hannah House

Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromosome#Indiana University
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Near north side smoothie shop hosts health fair Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis smoothie shop is looking to share some resources and ways on how to stay fit and healthy heading into winter. Pure-Trition at 20th Street and College Avenue on the near north side is hosting a community health fair featuring more than 20 local fitness and nutrition experts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival

James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
indyschild.com

The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World

If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy