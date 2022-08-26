ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor

Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism

A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Things are getting nuts at City Hall – Flynn files to pull Arroyo’s leadership assignments; Baker and Lara file dueling records requests

This week at City Hall is starting off with some good old fashioned chaos due to the Ricard Arroyo sexual assault controversy. According to the Boston Herald, Monday’s council agenda showed just how much this controversy is stirring things up within the council. City Council President Ed Flynn moved to strip Arroyo of his committee leadership roles.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Waltham, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Revere, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Revere, MA
msn.com

Boston councilor demands all records in Ricardo Arroyo case from Mayor Wu

In a bold move, Dorchester Councilor Frank Baker has filed an order compelling Mayor Michelle Wu to turn over “any” documents related to alleged sexual assault complaints against Ricardo Arroyo. A copy of the “Section 17F” challenge obtained by the Herald states Baker is seeking reports “related to...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Major Boston suburb finds 'forever chemicals' in its water

(AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic "forever chemicals" in its water supply. The city across the Charles River from Boston said the PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow. The...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Ed Markey
msn.com

Oct. hearing scheduled for $14 million settlement in drug lab scandal

A hearing has been scheduled to determine whether a judge will approve a roughly $14 million settlement to more than 30,000 defendants whose drug convictions were tossed because they were linked to two former state chemists who falsified drug analysis in criminal cases. The hearing is slated for Oct. 6...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Police Misconduct#Fbi#Propublica#Wbur
WCVB

Boston's Emerald Necklace

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Instagram
Caught in Southie

Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point

According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy