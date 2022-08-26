Read full article on original website
WBUR
Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor
Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Things are getting nuts at City Hall – Flynn files to pull Arroyo’s leadership assignments; Baker and Lara file dueling records requests
This week at City Hall is starting off with some good old fashioned chaos due to the Ricard Arroyo sexual assault controversy. According to the Boston Herald, Monday’s council agenda showed just how much this controversy is stirring things up within the council. City Council President Ed Flynn moved to strip Arroyo of his committee leadership roles.
WBUR
Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions
Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
msn.com
Meet Ben Linsky, the Boston police officer bringing his mental health background to the streets
As a young man rock-climbing and hiking through the quiet New England woods, Benjamin Linsky didn’t imagine he would one day know every inch of Boston’s Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, ground zero for the city’s drug addiction crisis. Yet as the summer sun fell below...
msn.com
Boston councilor demands all records in Ricardo Arroyo case from Mayor Wu
In a bold move, Dorchester Councilor Frank Baker has filed an order compelling Mayor Michelle Wu to turn over “any” documents related to alleged sexual assault complaints against Ricardo Arroyo. A copy of the “Section 17F” challenge obtained by the Herald states Baker is seeking reports “related to...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Turnto10.com
Major Boston suburb finds 'forever chemicals' in its water
(AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic "forever chemicals" in its water supply. The city across the Charles River from Boston said the PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow. The...
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
Coffee with Candidates: MA Gubernatorial Candidate Geoff Diehl
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Coffee with Candidates is back and giving our viewers a different perspective on the people asking for your vote. This 2022 political season, we turn our attention to the major state races playing out in Massachusetts. Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh sat down with Republican candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl.
msn.com
Oct. hearing scheduled for $14 million settlement in drug lab scandal
A hearing has been scheduled to determine whether a judge will approve a roughly $14 million settlement to more than 30,000 defendants whose drug convictions were tossed because they were linked to two former state chemists who falsified drug analysis in criminal cases. The hearing is slated for Oct. 6...
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Pawtucket man gets life in prison for child molestation
Investigators learned the victim had been abused multiple times at several locations in Pawtucket between the ages of 8 and 12.
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
WCVB
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
