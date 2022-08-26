Genshin Impact: How to fix broken statues in Sumeru

Sumeru – which appeared as a brand new region in update 3.0 for Genshin Impact – holds many secrets. Among them are destroyed elemental stelae. Normally, you can activate them by using the element depicted on them to trigger an effect – such as opening blocked paths or revealing treasure chests.

However, the jungle has rendered some of these stelae inoperable, and even the Dendro power doesn’t change that. To repair broken elemental statues in Sumeru, you need a certain item, the Kusava. This guide explains how to get this special fruit.

Genshin Impact: Start Agnihotra Sutra World Quest

It is a long way to repair the statues. You’ll have to work on two World Quests for it, which offer quite a bit of content. To begin with, you’ll have to complete the first two parts of the World Quest titled Aranyaka. You start this quest at the location noted in the screenshot below.

Once you’ve done that, three Eremite mercenaries will appear at a cooking fire east of the village of Gandharva, where you’ll first meet Tighnari and Collei. Talk to them to start the second quest, which is necessary for unlocking the Kusava fruit. The title of this World Quest is Agnihotra Sutra.

Genshin Impact: Repair Broken Sumeru Statues

During the mission you’ll meet Aranakin, a member of the mysterious as well as friendly Aranara people. They will present you with the Kusava fruit, which you can then equip as a gadget in your inventory. Standing in front of a destroyed object, activate the Kusava fruit and aim it at the target. Aranakin will then appear and do the rest for you.

However, don’t rest on your newfound power: You should completely finish Agnihotra Sutra to be able to repair other destroyed objects in the future with the power of the lyre, which you obtained over the course of Aranyaka.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.