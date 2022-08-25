The annual Prairie Arts Festival in West Point will be held Saturday and is set to be a return to form for the event after the COVID-19 pandemic affected the last two years. “I’m excited to be returning to the Prairie Arts Festival that we’ve known for so long,” said Lisa Klutts, director for community development with the West Point Clay County Growth Alliance. “After making changes and some cut backs for the past two years, I am just excited to see it back to normal again.”

