Commercial Dispatch
Elizabeth Hines
COLUMBUS — Elizabeth “Inez” Hines, 88, died Aug. 28, 2022, at her son’s residence. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Brooksville Cemetery, with the Rev. Jearl Hunley officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to services at the Cockrell Funeral Home. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Christopher Jones
CALEDONIA — Christopher Jones, 49, died Aug. 30, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Angela Williams
COLUMBUS — Angela Williams, 57, died Aug. 28, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Betty Gillis
STARKVILLE — Betty Jean McClelland Gillis, 84, died Aug. 28, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at McClelland Cemetery in Sturgis, with the Rev. Charles White and Rev. Melvin Modecai officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m. prior to services at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ben Callon
ABERDEEN — Ben Chase Callon, 33, died Aug. 24, 2022, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Commercial Dispatch
James Price
MILLPORT, Ala. — James Elton Price, 86, died Aug. 27, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Danny Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Furnace Hill. Visitation will be from one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Linda White Wood
Linda White Wood peacefully passed from this life on August 25, 2022, but her love for life did not come to an end after her courageous and dignified battle with cancer. Her family and many friends will continue to honor her legacy. For those who knew Linda, it was a...
Commercial Dispatch
Teresa Miller
COLUMBUS — Teresa Miller, 68, died Aug. 28, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball defeats Heritage Academy in straight sets
Starkville High School volleyball continued its winning ways against Heritage Academy, defeating the Patriots in straight sets Tuesday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-20 and 25-20. The Yellow Jackets (6-9) played tough and won a match in straight sets for the fifth time out of their six wins this season. Starkville...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball earns road sweep at Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO — The Starkville High School volleyball team swept Kosciusko on the road Monday. Set scores were 25-12, 25-19 and 25-17. Zariyah Edwards led the Yellow Jackets (5-9) with 10 kills, and Abby Musselwhite had six. Riley Suggs had 11 assists for Starkville. Makeelie Cummings had seven digs, Emmy...
Commercial Dispatch
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Local William Carey student on President’s List
William Carey University announced the undergraduate President’s and Dean’s list scholars for the summer 2022 trimester. President’s list scholars have a perfect 4.0 grade point average and Dean’s list scholars must have at least a 3.5 grade point average. Both lists require students to have no failing grade in any class.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia volleyball sweeps Itawamba Agricultural in first district match
CALEDONIA — Caledonia libero Emma McKee was getting ready to serve as the Cavaliers led Itawamba Agricultural 23-20 in the third set of Tuesday night’s match. As she threw the ball up, she seemingly tripped over herself but never touched the ball as it landed in front of her.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Appreciates help from deputies
I want to give a big shout out and thank you to the Sheriff’s Deputies who helped us Monday afternoon. They were polite and gracious to us, and they helped us get out of our driveway after a car broke down in front of it. Bill Rosamond. Columbus. You...
Commercial Dispatch
Prairie Arts Festival set for Saturday
The annual Prairie Arts Festival in West Point will be held Saturday and is set to be a return to form for the event after the COVID-19 pandemic affected the last two years. “I’m excited to be returning to the Prairie Arts Festival that we’ve known for so long,” said Lisa Klutts, director for community development with the West Point Clay County Growth Alliance. “After making changes and some cut backs for the past two years, I am just excited to see it back to normal again.”
Commercial Dispatch
Health Brief: Hill named new Baptist Golden Triangle Environmental Services Director
COLUMBUS — Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle welcomes Dana Hill as director of environmental services. Hill moved to the position from the hospital’s Education department where she was a non-clinical instructor. Originally, from Columbus, Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Mississippi University for Women in 2004....
Commercial Dispatch
Helping Hands need exceeds resources
From April through July, Helping Hands of Columbus has given food to 659 families. Of those, 278 are new clients. It also paid out $18,000 in monetary assistance during these four months. That kind of growth is concerning and it is outpacing the organization’s resources, Helping Hands executive director Jennifer...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW soccer teams win exhibitions in Starkville ahead of regular-season kickoff
It’s a tale of two coaches for Mississippi University for Women soccer in the 2022-23 season. Women’s head coach Catie Lyles and men’s coach BJ Pheasant both saw their teams pick up exhibition wins Monday at the Starkville Sportsplex, giving confidence to the respective teams as they both try to blend returning experience with exciting newcomers.
Commercial Dispatch
With an experienced Mississippi State team, Mike Leach expects improvement in 2022
STARKVILLE — During his first two years as head coach at Mississippi State, Mike Leach offered consistent reminders that the Bulldogs were one of the youngest teams in Division I football. He can’t say that anymore. While MSU isn’t exactly aged, Leach’s team can no longer explain away...
Commercial Dispatch
Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82
A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
