A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii

Henry County Daily Herald
'Do not drink the water': Mississippi governor will declare emergency as Jackson's main water facility fails
Already dealing with flooded streets, residents of rain-battered Jackson, Mississippi, are now contending with little or no water pressure in their homes after the city's main water treatment facility failed Monday, leaving them without enough water to flush toilets or fight fires, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor said he...
Henry County Daily Herald
Companies responsible for 2021 Southern California oil spill set to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. The US Attorney's Office of the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Henry County Daily Herald
26 alleged gang members indicted for Atlanta-area home invasions targeting Mariah Carey and other celebs
A series of home invasions over more than four years targeted high-profile celebrities and wealthy homeowners around the Atlanta area, including Mariah Carey and Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley. On Monday, 26 alleged gang members were indicted on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies...
Henry County Daily Herald
Hawaii wins Little League World Series on mercy rule
Honolulu earned the Little League World Series championship on Sunday with a 13-3 victory over Curacao to finish off a dominating run at Williamsport, Pa. The victory came in four innings on the tournament's 10-run mercy rule after Kama Angell's single down the left-field line to scored Esaiah Wong, clinching the title. Angell had six RBIs in the championship game.
Henry County Daily Herald
Teachers ratify agreement with Ohio's largest school district after a strike impacted the start of the school year
The Columbus, Ohio, teacher's union voted Sunday to ratify an agreement with Columbus City Schools, which will allow students to return to in-person learning Monday after a dayslong strike over classroom conditions and teacher pay. A majority of members of the teachers' union, Columbus Education Association, voted to accept the...
Henry County Daily Herald
DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland high court says
Nearly two decades after a serial sniper spree that terrorized the Washington, DC, area and left 10 people dead, a Maryland appeals court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the shootings, must be resentenced. Malvo was 17 years old when the crimes were committed...
