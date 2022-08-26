A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii

Honolulu earned the Little League World Series championship on Sunday with a 13-3 victory over Curacao to finish off a dominating run at Williamsport, Pa. The victory came in four innings on the tournament's 10-run mercy rule after Kama Angell's single down the left-field line to scored Esaiah Wong, clinching the title. Angell had six RBIs in the championship game.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO