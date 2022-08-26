Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Independent Candidate for Conn. Gov. Discusses the Race
Independent candidate for governor Rob Hotaling joins Mike Hydeck and explains why he believes voters want another choice on the November ballot. Mike Hydeck: Some background on this: Connecticut has nearly two dozen smaller political parties, a few of which usually qualified to be on the ballot. Among them, the Working Families Party, the Independent Party caucus, oftentimes the Green Party, sometimes others. These are ones you might have heard before. So if they don't have a clear candidate in their ranks, they often pick one of the major party candidates to endorse. And in 2018, that Independent Party caucus endorsed Republican Bob Stefanowski. This time around, though he didn't. And he's now filing a lawsuit over how that was decided. Joining me now is Rob Hotaling. He's the candidate who did get the endorsement.. He's a senior VP at Webster Bank, also a tech entrepreneur. He's been a member of both the Republican and Democratic parties in the past. Mr. Hotaling, welcome to Face the Facts.
CT businesses spared from unemployment tax hikes, for now
CT businesses will be spared from unemployment tax hikes for now, but big challenges loom in coming years if debts aren't paid.
NewsTimes
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around 25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
NewsTimes
Two CT Republicans running for statewide office face Monday deadline to qualify for full public elections grant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Republicans running for statewide office in Connecticut face a 5 p.m. deadline Monday to qualify for the full $968,250 grant through the Citizen Elections Program. Norwalk attorney Jessica Kordas, the party’s nominee for state Attorney General, and West...
PLANetizen
Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control
“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
8 Connecticut Restaurants With Outstanding Rooftop Dining
There's something special about sitting atop your favorite restaurant, enjoying the view while sipping your favorite cocktail and enjoying a bite to eat. The following eight Connecticut restaurants have one thing in common. They all feature rooftop dining and a bar to go along with it. 8 of the Best...
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
NewsTimes
Ventilation is key to limiting COVID in schools. So why haven’t more CT districts taken action?
In the coming weeks, Connecticut students will return to school amid a high level of statewide COVID-19 transmission. They will do so without mask requirements, without meaningful social distancing measures and, in many cases, without another tool experts consider essential in reducing spread indoors: proper ventilation. An informal Hearst Connecticut...
NBC Connecticut
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
40 Connecticut Businesses Earn Slot on Inc. Fastest-Growing 5000
The 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2022 include 40 in Connecticut; likely businesses that most state residents are completely unfamiliar with. Yet, when Inc. magazine put together it’s highly-noticed annual list, they had each earned a slot, including one to break into the top 100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainepublic.org
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
capeandislands.org
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
CT is likely to follow California’s lead with plans for all-electric vehicle sales by 2035
The recent decision by California regulators to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 represents a tectonic shift in the national effort to reduce tailpipe emissions, experts say, leaving other states with limited options but to follow along with the ambitious schedule or fall behind on their own climate goals.
NewsTimes
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
Benefits of Connecticut's home heating assistance program to decrease in 2023
Connecticut's low-income Heating and Energy Assistance Program is headed back to pre-pandemic funding levels next year.
Comments / 1