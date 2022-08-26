Independent candidate for governor Rob Hotaling joins Mike Hydeck and explains why he believes voters want another choice on the November ballot. Mike Hydeck: Some background on this: Connecticut has nearly two dozen smaller political parties, a few of which usually qualified to be on the ballot. Among them, the Working Families Party, the Independent Party caucus, oftentimes the Green Party, sometimes others. These are ones you might have heard before. So if they don't have a clear candidate in their ranks, they often pick one of the major party candidates to endorse. And in 2018, that Independent Party caucus endorsed Republican Bob Stefanowski. This time around, though he didn't. And he's now filing a lawsuit over how that was decided. Joining me now is Rob Hotaling. He's the candidate who did get the endorsement.. He's a senior VP at Webster Bank, also a tech entrepreneur. He's been a member of both the Republican and Democratic parties in the past. Mr. Hotaling, welcome to Face the Facts.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO