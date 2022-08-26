Read full article on original website
40 Connecticut Businesses Earn Slot on Inc. Fastest-Growing 5000
The 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2022 include 40 in Connecticut; likely businesses that most state residents are completely unfamiliar with. Yet, when Inc. magazine put together it’s highly-noticed annual list, they had each earned a slot, including one to break into the top 100.
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
ctexaminer.com
Controversial Millstone Guarantees Pay Dividends for Customers With Drop in Electric Rates
Just two years after a state contract to buy power from the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford led to a surge in summer electric rates, that same contract is a major factor behind a significant drop in rates slated to take effect in September. Adjusted rates that PURA approved...
NBC Connecticut
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
Register Citizen
Connecticut has 420,000 electric, natural gas customers who are more than 30 days behind in paying bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to Claire Coleman, the state’s Consumer Counsel. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
Register Citizen
New West Hartford pharmacy aims for one-on-one customer service
WEST HARTFORD — Rachel Nentwick knows what it’s like to be a pharmacist who doesn’t have enough time for their customers. At least, that was the experience Nentwick said she had working at CVS, a business she’s now in direct competition with. As the managing pharmacist...
Register Citizen
CT is likely to follow California’s lead with plans for all-electric vehicle sales by 2035
The recent decision by California regulators to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 represents a tectonic shift in the national effort to reduce tailpipe emissions, experts say, leaving other states with limited options but to follow along with the ambitious schedule or fall behind on their own climate goals.
CT businesses spared from unemployment tax hikes, for now
CT businesses will be spared from unemployment tax hikes for now, but big challenges loom in coming years if debts aren't paid.
sheltonherald.com
Big Y would spend $22 million on new Middletown store, create 150 jobs
MIDDLETOWN — A traffic study, drainage and landscaping plans and other documents have been filed with the land use office to support a proposed $22 million, 51,892-square-foot Big Y World Class Market to be built in the south end of the city. The grocery store would be located at...
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around 25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
msn.com
Connecticut Water customers asked to conserve as drought continues, including ending lawn watering
Connecticut Water is asking its customers to curb their water usage as drought conditions continue across the state and worsen in Eastern Connecticut. The utility company suggested that customers stop watering their lawns, cover their swimming pools, clean up outside with a broom instead of a hose, and check their plumbing for leaks.
NewsTimes
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
Connecticut regulators authorize Eversource, United Illuminating to resume service shut-offs
The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority had banned Eversource and United Illuminating from making service shut-offs more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. Those may now resume. However, PURA also told the electricity providers, along with their affiliated natural gas companies, that shut-offs cannot begin until...
Increase in home heating oil prices could put a strain on low-income families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is winding down, and the cost to heat your home this winter is likely to get more expensive, which could really put a strain on low-income families. The state is trying to help ease the burden for people living on a tight budget. As a renter in Hartford, Kristen is […]
NewsTimes
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Benefits of Connecticut's home heating assistance program to decrease in 2023
Connecticut's low-income Heating and Energy Assistance Program is headed back to pre-pandemic funding levels next year.
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Wallpaper*
This Connecticut lake house by Worrell Yeung cascades towards the water
New York studio Worrell Yeung has designed a Connecticut lake house worthy of home envy. Perched atop the leafy slopes surrounding Candlewood Lake, the home is a 4,900 sq ft family retreat defined by its strong shapes and stacked, linear volumes. The timber and concrete forms appear cascading towards the water, connecting the owners to the landscape and allowing them to take in nature at every corner.
