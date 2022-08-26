ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, CT

NewsTimes

Man arrested after standoff with police in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A man was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police, according to the department. Officers closed Elizabeth Street at its intersection with North Main Street at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. “There is currently no threat or danger to the community,” said...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTimes

Ridgefield teens take part in bicycle donation drive

RIDGEFIELD - Inspired by their love of cycling, a group of Ridgefield High School juniors decided to reach out to an area bicycle shop to organize a donation drive Labor Day weekend, for families in need. The Ridgefield High School team includes Ryan Carnicelli, Kyle Colsey, Michael Dowd, Luke Englert,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
HAWAII STATE
NewsTimes

Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space

DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here's why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Bethel High School 2022 football preview: Experience on defense

COACH — JASON GILL (13th season, 52-74) HOME — Ralph DeSantis Field, Bethel HS. LINCOLN ACKERMAN, Jr. OL/DL (6-1 265) JOSEPH TROETTI, Sr. OL/DL (5-10, 170) NICO ANDERSON, Sr. OL/DL (6-0, 255) JIMMY MUTHERSBAUGH, Sr. QB/LB (6-2, 185) GREYSON GOLDA, Jr. RB/LB (6-0, 210) [REASON TO CHEER]. A...
BETHEL, CT

