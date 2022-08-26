Get ready to bundle up, because if the 2022-23 Farmer's Almanac winter forecast is correct, you will need to.

While the Eastern Shore is currently baking in the summer sun, within four months, that will become icy and snowy conditions, with the first official day of winter being Dec. 21.

"A cold December and a very cold January might make readers in the Northeast shake and shiver. But February will bring milder temperatures that should make winter seem more bearable," the forecast said. "Winter temperatures will be below normal, while precipitation and snowfall will be above normal. The coldest periods will be in early December, early and late January, and most of February."

It goes on to note the snowiest periods will be in early to mid-January, late January, and late February.

The northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions generally will experience winter temperatures above normal in the north and below normal in the south. The coldest periods will be in early and late January and late February. Precipitation will be above normal.

Snowfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south, with the snowiest periods in early to mid-December and the first half of January.

"January 16 to 23, we’ll raise another red flag for bouts of heavy rain and snow across the eastern two-thirds of the country followed by what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!" the almanac predicts.

The full 2023 Farmer's Almanac, with all its chilly forecasts, is available now.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Will Eastern Shore have an icy, snowy winter? See what Farmer's Almanac predicts.