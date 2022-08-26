ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Will Eastern Shore have an icy, snowy winter? See what Farmer's Almanac predicts.

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r01lo_0hW90UJX00

Get ready to bundle up, because if the 2022-23 Farmer's Almanac winter forecast is correct, you will need to.

While the Eastern Shore is currently baking in the summer sun, within four months, that will become icy and snowy conditions, with the first official day of winter being Dec. 21.

"A cold December and a very cold January might make readers in the Northeast shake and shiver. But February will bring milder temperatures that should make winter seem more bearable," the forecast said. "Winter temperatures will be below normal, while precipitation and snowfall will be above normal. The coldest periods will be in early December, early and late January, and most of February."

More on past storms How bad was last winter?

More on predicting snowstorms How to better predict storm totals

It goes on to note the snowiest periods will be in early to mid-January, late January, and late February.

The northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions generally will experience winter temperatures above normal in the north and below normal in the south. The coldest periods will be in early and late January and late February. Precipitation will be above normal.

Snowfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south, with the snowiest periods in early to mid-December and the first half of January.

"January 16 to 23, we’ll raise another red flag for bouts of heavy rain and snow across the eastern two-thirds of the country followed by what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!" the almanac predicts.

The full 2023 Farmer's Almanac, with all its chilly forecasts, is available now.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Will Eastern Shore have an icy, snowy winter? See what Farmer's Almanac predicts.

Comments / 5

Be Kind and smart
3d ago

I'll take a winter like last please. I enjoy the change in seasons but with higher cost, I'm sure we all could use a milder winter.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get ready for high temperatures followed by a cold front

BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity

Hi Everyone!  Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again.  (Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!)  The reason today will be a bit more...
MARYLAND STATE
mprnews.org

Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Snowstorms#Heavy Rain#Arctic Air#Will Eastern Shore#The Eastern Shore
msn.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) – Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire has been burning for more than a week in southwest Oregon, five miles northwest of Galice. It ignited on Aug. 17 and has grown to 8,404 acres, according to the NW Incident Management Team. Smoke from the blaze is expected to impact the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct

(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
msn.com

19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland

There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern Baptist congregation in the Jackson suburb of Pearl. He said it was the second time in four years the church flooded. The church will conduct online services this weekend, and May said he hopes the building will be in working order soon after that. “The good news in it is that we have a little bit of experience — that’s good news/bad news — so we have a little bit of a game plan on how to attack it,” May said Thursday. Weather radar showed heavy rainfall Thursday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and in the Florida panhandle.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
TEXAS STATE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

4K+
Followers
842
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy