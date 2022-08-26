Found property: A caller who reported finding a drone on the beach subsequently alerted police that she no longer wanted to meet with an officer and would keep the drone until someone reported it missing. A day later, someone did just that. Once police reconnected with the original caller, a Bradenton woman, officers learned the found property was now at a relative’s home several states away. After some back and forth trying to connect with Longboat police, the relative asked for a make, model and serial number of the found article to compare with the property in her possession. Once convinced all the information matched, the original caller’s out-of-state relative four days later agreed to send the flying machine back to its rightful owner on Longboat Key. By mail.

