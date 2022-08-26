Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda. The plans include a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a quality of life expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 and 300 million. “We’ve seen a great...
businessobserverfl.com
10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton
Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
Longboat Observer
Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail
Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 1-7
7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. Don't confuse this comedian with Rich Little. Rob Little, a big act in the world of comedy, has been working standup clubs around the country for more than 20 years, and he made his way into the living rooms of people all across America with his work on "The Best Damn Sports Show Period."
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Mysuncoast.com
Community protests possible changes along Lorraine Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protesters hoisting colorful signs marched up and down Lorraine Road Saturday morning, all of them out there pushing back against would could be a big change in the neighborhood. The proposal, set to be discussed by the Sarasota County Commissioners on Tuesday, would make major changes...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota region housing stock grew 10.9% from 2010 to 2020
Housing in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area has experienced explosive growth since 2020, but the decade between the 2008 recession and COVID-19 had already been trending upward here and in many higher-growth states and regions. Compared to a national average of 6.5% growth in new homes from 2010 to...
Fossils Fuel Trespassing Wave at Florida Construction Site
Fossil hunters are risking criminal charges and injury by nosing around for a piece of the past
Longboat Observer
Sewer-line break in Sarasota spills 340,000 gallons, city says
Sarasota city officials on Monday blamed corrosion in a 45-year-old wastewater pipe for break on Shade Avenue near Eighth Street on Friday that led to the release of about 340,000 gallons of wastewater into storm drains that lead toward Whitaker Bayou. In a release from the city on Monday afternoon,...
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 29, 2022
"I haven't turned off cable news since 2015. It's on in my house and in my car. I live and breathe it." - Andrea Doria Kale, North Port Democratic candidate challenging Republican U.S. Representative Greg Steube for Florida's 17th Congressional District. [Politics] Kale Feels Drawn to Challenge Steube. Jacob Ogles,...
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Longboat Observer
Equine therapy nonprofit adds more horsepower to its Myakka facility
Although Arlon is 11 years old, a mature age for a quarter horse, he is about to be showered with toys and games. It's not that the staff at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy near Myakka City expect its newest addition to be playful. It's a much different purpose.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: It came from the sky
Found property: A caller who reported finding a drone on the beach subsequently alerted police that she no longer wanted to meet with an officer and would keep the drone until someone reported it missing. A day later, someone did just that. Once police reconnected with the original caller, a Bradenton woman, officers learned the found property was now at a relative’s home several states away. After some back and forth trying to connect with Longboat police, the relative asked for a make, model and serial number of the found article to compare with the property in her possession. Once convinced all the information matched, the original caller’s out-of-state relative four days later agreed to send the flying machine back to its rightful owner on Longboat Key. By mail.
Man dies in Crescent Beach incident, Sarasota County deputies say
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a death at Crescent Beach Saturday afternoon.
Longboat Observer
Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota
Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing juvenile in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is searching for Emma Holmes who was reported missing on Aug 28. Holmes is 12 and was last seen walking away from her home last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue in Bradenton. Deputies say she left on...
