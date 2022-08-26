Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County to host second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
LOWVILLE- 2022 marks 21-years since the 9/11 attacks against our country and Lewis County is stepping up to honor those lost by hosting their second annual Memorial Stair Climb. It will be held Saturday, September 17 at Lowville Academy. The purpose, according to event organizer and Lowville Fire Department Vice...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Cassie Forbus talks International Overdose Awareness Day, featuring special observance event at Lewis County Fairgrounds
LOWVILLE- The last day of August is observed as International Overdose Awareness Day and Lewis County will be participating this year once again with a special community event. On the evening of Wednesday, August 31, folks around the North Country are invited to the Lewis County Fairgrounds to learn about...
flackbroadcasting.com
Kathryn A. (Krug) Marmon
Lyons Falls- Kathryn A. (Krug) Marmon, 91, of Franklin St., widow of Richard L., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford, where she was admitted on August 27, 2022. Kathryn was born on the Krug homestead farm, on Plummer Road, High...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police conduct an Underage Drinking Initiative in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY-On August 23, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the Lewis County Towns of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville. As a result of the initiative, the following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:
flackbroadcasting.com
New developments surface amidst financial situation for Copenhagen Fire Department
LEWIS COUNTY- There is a whirlwind of new developments that have surfaced amidst the ongoing situation with Copenhagen Fire Department. The latest update revolves round Terrance Williams, 60, who was just formally charged by the New York State Police for grand larceny in the third-degree. Officials said he is accused of stealing over $40,000 worth of brass casings from Fort Drum while employed there as a civilian.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man allegedly possessed purple drug, which contained traces of fentanyl
ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with charges in the wake of a traffic stop Friday, where police found a purple colored substance that had traces of fentanyl. Dale Croniser Jr., 33, of Rome, NY was arrested by the city police department for counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police Investigating Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Forestport
TOWN OF FORESTPORT-On August 27, 2022, at 4:37 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport for a reported road rage incident. When troopers arrived, they discovered the male driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ask if anyone witnessed this incident or may have stopped at the scene to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000. The investigation is continuing.
