Notre Dame Commits Set For Week Two Action

A look at where Notre Dame commits are playing in week one/two action, including some who have already played

It was a busy week in high school football this past week, including some notable performances from various Notre Dame commits across the country. That impact continues this week, where again, there are several key recruits in action for the Irish.

A few Notre Dame commits already played on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at several of the key matchups that we should keep an eye on this week, and results of games already played.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 24, Hudsonville 15

Saline started the season off with a gritty victory over Hudsonville. Carr turned the ball over four times, including a pick in the end zone, but he also made some clutch plays in the win. On top of rushing for a pair of touchdowns, Carr bounced back from his turnovers and led Saline to scoring drives.

He showed off the ability to power the ball down the field, and with Saline needing a score to put the game away he set up the final touchdown with a perfectly placed seam throw for a big game to get Saline into the red zone.

Saline (1-0) heads to Ann Arbor next week to play Huron.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point 53, Austin 0

James returned to Stony Point for his senior season and things started off with a bang, as the Tigers blasted Austin by a score of 53-0. James was a big part of the victory, hauling in three passes for 100 yards and a score. With a big lead at halftime, James and most of the Stony Point starters didn't play in the second half.

Stony Point plays at Killeen next Friday.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 47, Heath 14

Guyer and Bowen got off to a great start by blasting Heath 47-14 in the opener. Heath was coming off an 11-2 season, which makes this an incredibly impressive win for Guyer. Bowen and his brother Eli had a huge role in the victory. Peyton picked off a Heath pass and raced 75 yards for a touchdown, and you could see his elite speed on the play.

Eli Bowen is a top corner target for the Irish in the 2024 class, and his defensive touchdown was every bit as impressive. The younger Bowen also had a touchdown reception in the game.

Guyer (1-0) heads to Aledo (0-0) next week.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY GAMES

WR RICO FLORES - Serra (0-0) at Folsom (1-0)

Fresh off of a 47 to 18 victory over Monterey Trail last week, Notre Dame 2023 wide receiver commit Rico Flores and the Folsom program welcome the Serra Cavaliers to town. The game is scheduled for 7 PM eastern time.

Flores was extremely impressive in the first game, hauling in seven receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. That included scores of 71 and 56 yards during the contest.

Serra is fresh off of a 11-4 record in 2021. That included a berth in the CIF Open Division state championship.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Ridge Point (0-0) at Westlake (0-0)

In the quest for their fourth straight state championship, the Westlake Chaparrals kick off their season on Friday against Ridge Point at 7:30 PM eastern time. The talented squad will be led by 2023 Notre Dame wide receiver commit Jaden Greathouse , who has already put together a phenomenal career for the program as a part of their 40 game win streak. He heads into his senior season with 43 career touchdown receptions and looks poised for another big season as a senior.

Ridge Point heads into the matchup coming off an 11-2 record last season and offers a good early test for Westlake. Greathouse and company need to answer a major quarterback question after the graduation of current Clemson signal caller Cade Klubnik but are returning a ton of talent, including Greathouse.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Aurora East (0-00 at Glenbard South (0-0)

The 2024 recruiting class will also be represented tremendously by Notre Dame this week. Wide receiver commit Cam Williams will open up his season on Friday against Aurora East at 7 PM eastern time. Williams is ready to put together another dynamic campaign after hauling in 37 receptions for 681 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

The Glenbard South team dominated Aurora East last season, ending with a 41 to 6 victory. The Raiders are hoping for a similar result this week.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (0-0) at Monterey Trail (0-1)

A week after Monterey Trail lost 47 to 18 against Folsom and Notre Dame commit Rico Flores, the program will not take on the vaunted De La Salle Spartans on Friday at 7:30 PM eastern time.

The program is also led by another Notre Dame commit, star tight end Cooper Flanagan . Used mostly as a blocker in the Spartans run heavy scheme, Flanagan was also able to pace the squad through the air with 15 receptions for 285 yards and a touchdown.

As a part of their 10-3 campaign in 2021, De La Salle defeated Monterey Trail 68 to 6 last season. It is a very difficult two game stretch to start the season for Monterey Trail.

TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Charlotte Catholic (1-0) at Hickory Ridge (1-0)

2024 Notre Dame tight end commit Jack Larsen put together a solid first outing against South Mecklenburg last week, recording six receptions for 73 yards in a 41 to 26 victory.

Larsen and company will be gaming on Hickory Ridge on Friday at 7:30 PM eastern time. They are also off to a 1-0 start and both teams played a barn burner last season. Charlotte Catholic was able to come out on top in last year’s contest, coming out with a 13 to 6 victory.

Larsen looks to be a huge part of the offense for what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (0-0) at Chicago Academy (0-0)

It was a disappointment for Alleman High School last season, limping to a 0-8 record after several players transferred previously amidst the uncertainty spread from the COVID-19 pandemic. The team looks to reverse those fortunes on Saturday when they travel to Chicago Academy in a game scheduled to begin at 3 PM eastern time.

2023 Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Charles Jagusah looks to make a huge impact on both sides of the football for Pioneers. They are opposed by a Chicago Academy program who is coming off of a 5-5 campaign last season.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - East Gaston (1-0) at South Point (1-0)

After a 28-13 victory in the season opener over Lincolnton, South Point High School is set to welcome East Gaston to town for a matchup of two 1-0 teams. South Point showcases a run heavy approach and makes their biggest impact in the trenches.

Most notably, 2023 Notre Dame offensive line commit Sullivan Absher is a punishing force up front for the team. The team hopes to have a repeat performance from last season, where South Point came out on top 30 to 0. The matchup is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 PM eastern time.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (1-0) at Grimsley (1-0)

2023 Notre Dame offensive line commit Sam Pendleton and the Reagan Raiders are coming off of a 30 to 25 opening game victory over North Davidson last Thursday. The team looks to continue that momentum this week against Grimsley, who also enters this contest with a 1-0 record.

The two teams matched up in a highly contested affair last season. Reagan was on the wrong side of that particular game. Grimsley escaped with a 21-19 victory. Reagan travels to Grimsley for this contest, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM eastern time on Friday.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (1-0) at St. Ignatius (0-0)

The Mentor Cardinals moved to 1-0 on the season last week when they defeated McKinley 34 to 21. They look to continue that momentum on Friday when they travel to St. Ignatius for a game that is scheduled to begin at 7 PM eastern time.

Last season, the two teams matched up in a tightly contested matchup. Mentor was able to escape with a 28 to 26 victory in that particular game. 2023 Notre Dame defensive end commit Brenan Vernon will be counted upon to make a huge impact on the defensive side of the football.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (0-0) vs Sterling Heights Stevenson

Playing up and down the line of scrimmage, 2024 Notre Dame defensive line commit Brandon Davis - Swain is a big reason that West Bloomfield went 10-3 last season. They open up their season on Thursday night at 7 PM eastern time against Sterling Heights Stevenson, who also is coming off of a 10-3 record in 2021.

This game is scheduled to be a neutral site game and will be played at Wayne State University. It will be a massive test for West Bloomfield to start the season.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - Hancock (0-0) at St. James School (0-0)

St. James will open their 2022 campaign on Friday at 6 PM eastern time when Hancock High Schools travels to Hagerstown. The St. James Saints will be led by 2023 Notre Dame defensive line commit Devan Houstan , who is fresh off of a dominant junior season where he posted 50 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was a key performer for the team who went 7-1 last season.

They will be taking on a Hancock squad that struggled mightily in 2021. They drudged to a 1-7 overall record.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (0-0) at St. Michael (0-0)

Coming off of an undefeated 13-0 record and state championship last season, University Lab is set to kick off their season on Friday at 6 PM eastern time against St. Michael.

2023 linebacker commit Jaiden Ausberry is the heart and soul of the Cubs defense. St. Michael is coming off of a 5-5 record during the 2021 season. The Warriors did boast a very tough defense last season, allowing just 12.8 points per game allowed per contest.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Crown Point (1-0) at Andrean (0-1)

2023 linebacker recruit Drayk Bowen and the Andrean Fighting 59ers look to bounce back after a 27 to 7 opening game loss to Merrillville last week. The team welcomes Crown Point to town on Friday at 8 PM eastern time.

Andrean defeated Crown Point 21 to 7 last season and hope to have a similar result this week. Expect Bowen to a big part of the game plan for Andrean, featuring him both as a star defender and as their main running back.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kincaid School (0-0) at Jasper (0-0)

2023 cornerback commit Micah Bell and The Kincaid School open up their season on Friday, traveling to Jasper High School. Jasper is coming off of a 6-5 record in 2021.

Bell is fresh off of a big time Junior campaign, including 1,118 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on just 134 carries. That 8.3 yards per carry average is very indicative of his big play speed and explosiveness. Bell is also a standout on the defensive side of the football, as well as in the return game.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 PM eastern time.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (0-0) at Springfield

De Smet Jesuit and Christian Gray kick their season off against one of the best teams in Ohio when they take on Springfield. The Wildcats went 13-2 last season and are home to Austin Scott, one of the best corners in the 2024 class. Scott already has an offer from Notre Dame, and this is a great chance for Gray to show off his skills against another top corner.

De Smet went 8-3 last season and the Spartans are challenging themselves in a big way to start the 2022 season. Not only do they open up with Springfield, De Smet hosts powerhouse IMG Academy in week two.

The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM eastern time.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (0-0) at Woodbridge (0-0)

After Irvington High School claimed a state championship last season, they open up their 2022 season on the road on Friday against Woodbridge High School. 2023 Notre Dame safety commit Adon Shuler is the heart and soul of the Blue Knight staunch defense that allowed just 11. 4 points per game a year ago. He will again be counted upon to make a huge impact on the back end for the team after collecting six interceptions as a junior.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 PM eastern time.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (1-0) at Lakota East (0-1)

A week after Lakota West had a dramatic 16-13 last minute victory over St. Xavier, the Firebirds are traveling across town to take on Lakota East. 2023 Notre Dame safety commit Ben Minich pulled in the game winning pass last week to take the lead with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

Minich is a two-way star for the program and will be counted on heavily this Friday at 7 PM eastern time. Lakota West won this particular matchup 34 to 7 last season.

