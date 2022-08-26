Read full article on original website
Brickbat: A Little Rusty
Toronto police proudly tweeted an image of a handgun they recently seized. But Twitter users found the tweet both baffling and amusing, since the gun was covered with what appeared to be rust and sediment as if it had been on the bottom of a lake for several years.
Brickbat: America's Ally
A Saudi court has sentenced Salma al-Shehab to 34 years in prison after she was found guilty of using the Internet to "cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security" for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter. The trial court sentenced her originally to three years in prison, but at the prosecutor's urging, an appellate court increased the sentence.
Nothing In History Compares To China's Brutal Heat Wave, Weather Historian Says
“This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.
Not the brightest sparks! Social media users share comments people with no common sense have shared online - including one man who asked why farmers grow crops when you can just buy them in the supermarket
We can all learn a lot from using social media. However, it can sometimes feel as though it's actually making people dumber. Social media users from around the world have been sharing the hilarious comments they've spotted online, with Bored Panda collating the most shockingly stupid posts into a hilarious gallery.
Food Beast
These Genius Combo Bowl Cups are All the Rage in China
Big brain activities are currently going on in China in the form of brilliant combo bowl cups. Shared by @goldthread2, an Instagram account that covers Chinese culture and food, these crafty wares seem to be all the range right now in sweltering China. Just imagine the ease of supreme convenience...
