A Saudi court has sentenced Salma al-Shehab to 34 years in prison after she was found guilty of using the Internet to "cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security" for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter. The trial court sentenced her originally to three years in prison, but at the prosecutor's urging, an appellate court increased the sentence.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO