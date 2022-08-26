Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Hot start, chance for showers and storms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The beginning of the day shouldn't feel like the mid-80s but it will. There's a 40% chance of rain this morning, and the chances remain in the forecast through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid-90s depending on the cloud cover. This afternoon could...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Afternoon storms likely, a few could be strong
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase this afternoon due to an upper-level wave of energy. Isolated showers this morning are expected to become more scattered later in the day. The severe weather threat is limited. Gusty winds up to 65 mph and quarter size hail...
KOCO
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
KFOR
Hot and Muggy Today, Storms Move In This Evening
After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather in the forecast today. I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph today. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with some 100’s across the state. Around 4-5pm we...
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
KOCO
Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather
--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
KTUL
Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
KTUL
Tulsa team takes 3rd place in first-ever US Red Bull Rapids
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Flam Bouyancy, a team from Tulsa, took third place at the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Rapids Saturday. James Speegle, owner of Pearl Beach Brew Pub in Tulsa, served as captain for the winning team. Saturday's event took place in North America for the first time...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban extended until Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extending of the burn ban for a period that is not to exceed seven days. With most of Tulsa County still in severe drought conditions, area officials determined it appropriate to continue the ban. Even with forecasted rains, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday
PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
KTUL
Tulsa business owner spends birthday giving back to small businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ebony Jones was a pastry chef in Atlanta when she decided to move to Tulsa to enter the cannabis industry and start her own edible business. Once Jones was in Tulsa, she created 8tewnty8, LLC, named after her birthday, Aug. 28. Jones is one of...
KTUL
Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
KTUL
City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
news9.com
Steak Cookoff Association Holds Event At Oklahoma Joe's
Some barbeque lovers got together for Oklahoma Joe's Beef-a-thon on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Steak Cook-Off Association, which was founded about 10 years ago here in Tulsa. The events now take place in about 13 countries around the world. "A lot of these are like charity events....
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
KTUL
Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
Comments / 0