ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Hot start, chance for showers and storms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The beginning of the day shouldn't feel like the mid-80s but it will. There's a 40% chance of rain this morning, and the chances remain in the forecast through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid-90s depending on the cloud cover. This afternoon could...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Afternoon storms likely, a few could be strong

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase this afternoon due to an upper-level wave of energy. Isolated showers this morning are expected to become more scattered later in the day. The severe weather threat is limited. Gusty winds up to 65 mph and quarter size hail...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Hot and Muggy Today, Storms Move In This Evening

After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather in the forecast today. I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph today. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with some 100’s across the state. Around 4-5pm we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Country#Football Games
news9.com

Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather

--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa team takes 3rd place in first-ever US Red Bull Rapids

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Flam Bouyancy, a team from Tulsa, took third place at the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Rapids Saturday. James Speegle, owner of Pearl Beach Brew Pub in Tulsa, served as captain for the winning team. Saturday's event took place in North America for the first time...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban extended until Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extending of the burn ban for a period that is not to exceed seven days. With most of Tulsa County still in severe drought conditions, area officials determined it appropriate to continue the ban. Even with forecasted rains, the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTUL

Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Steak Cookoff Association Holds Event At Oklahoma Joe's

Some barbeque lovers got together for Oklahoma Joe's Beef-a-thon on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Steak Cook-Off Association, which was founded about 10 years ago here in Tulsa. The events now take place in about 13 countries around the world. "A lot of these are like charity events....
TULSA, OK
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy