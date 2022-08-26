Read full article on original website
Claire Wechsler leads Susquenita soccer past Susquehanna Township
Claire Wechsler scored two goals Monday to lead Susquenita to a 5-0 soccer win against Susquehanna Township. Emma Eicher, Mady Fleischer and Samantha Wechsler each added a goal.
Karley Madden leads East Pennsboro field hockey past Shippensburg
Karley Madden scored four goals Monday to lead East Pennsboro to a 9-1 win against Shippensburg.
Middletown volleyball scores win against Bermudian Springs
Middletown picked up a 3-0 win over Bermudian Springs Monday. The Blue Raiders won 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Eight different Red Land players find back of net in field hockey win over Shippensburg
Mackenzie Daldo and Anna Fiorenza led the way as eight different players scored goals for Red Land Monday in a 10-0 win over Shippensburg.
Big Spring opens volleyball season with win against Carlisle
Big Spring opened its volleyball season Monday with a 3-0 win against Carlisle. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-9, 25-16, 25-13. No stats were reported for the Bulldogs.
Ben Painter, Ollie Lynch lead Red Land soccer past Shippensburg
Ben Painter scored a goal Monday and Ollie Lynch had a goal and an assist to lead Red Land to a 2-0 win against Big Spring.
Altoona Curve to host pregame recognition for Hollidaysburg Little League
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is celebrating the historic Little League World Series run by the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball league by inviting them to a Wednesday’s Curve game. There will be a pregame recognition of the team’s season ahead of the game’s first pitch. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are […]
Mid-Penn Matchups: Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley (9/2/22)
Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0)
Johnstown, August 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The United High School soccer team will have a game with Greater Johnstown Senior High School on August 29, 2022, 14:00:00. United High SchoolGreater Johnstown Senior High School.
Imhotep Charter’s defensive performance too much for Bishop McDevitt at Peach Bowl Showcase
CHAMBERSBURG – No matter how explosive an offense can be, defenses with the power and speed to match your thoroughbreds will always prevail. Imhotep Charter, Pennsylvania’s Class 5A preseason No. 1, dealt Bishop McDevitt a 19-14 setback Saturday at the Peach Bowl Football Showcase at Chambersburg Area High School.
Watch Penn State football QBs at practice ahead of Purdue matchup, August 29, 2022: video
The well anticipated Penn State football season returns this Thursday night while coach James Franklin and the team continued hosting practice on Monday evening. This morning, Coach Franklin announced an adjustment to the depth chart, making true freshman Drew Allar Penn State’s backup quarterback against Purdue this Thursday night. The competition has been a continued battle through the first few weeks of camp and according to Franklin will go on from week-to-week.
Penn State’s 2022 projected starters: Protecting Sean Clifford, freshmen of note, the linebacker group, more
What will Penn State look like when it opens the season Thursday night against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium? Here is my best guess at the Lions’ lineup with a few comments.
Penn State-Purdue X factors: The players, coaches to watch Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium
James Franklin’s Penn State program finds itself preparing for yet another challenging season opener this week. The Nittany Lions tangle with Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here are some players and coaches who could go a long way toward shaping the outcome.
True freshman Drew Allar named Penn State’s backup QB vs. Purdue
James Franklin’s Monday morning press conference offered a bit of a surprise: true freshman Drew Allar will be Penn State’s backup quarterback at Purdue. Allar, rated as high as a five-star prospect by 247 Sports, beat out redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux for the No. 2 job behind veteran Sean Clifford. Veilleux, who filled in last season and beat Rutgers in November, was thought to be the leader in the competition to back up Clifford.
Five takeaways from Imhotep Charter’s 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt
Chambersburg’s 2022 Peach Bowl Football Showcase had a handful of top-notch matchups in store for the opening week of Pennsylvania high school football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Penn State preparations for Purdue continue; scenes from practice
Penn State head football coach James Franklin and his team continued August practice on a steamy Monday afternoon on the Lasch practice fields. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich continued work with his four quarterbacks, returning starter Sean Clifford, last year’s back-up Christian Veilleux and freshmen Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Franklin named Allar as the backup to Clifford for the opener at Purdue.
How to get last-minute tickets for Penn State vs. Purdue football game (9/1/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ first football game of the season kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, in West Lafayette, Indiana, where they will take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Penn State head coach James Franklin revealed that Drew Allar has been named the backup quarterback for...
A Penn State football ‘sleeper’ list for 2022: Five names to know
Looking for some Penn State sleepers this year? You can start with these five. Coziah Izzard. Penn State’s defensive tackle rotation starts with PJ Mustipher and the Lions are counting on a big contribution from Hakeem Beamon, who didn’t play last year. Don’t forget about the 6-3, 287-pound Izzard, who made seven starts in 2021 and collected three tackles for loss, two of them sacks, and forced a fumble.
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
Former Penn State QB likely suffered season-ending injury in first start with new team: report
It looks like a tough break for Ta’Quan Roberson. The former Penn State quarterback, who transferred to UConn in the offseason and won the starting job there, likely suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s season-opening, 31-20, loss to Utah State Saturday.
