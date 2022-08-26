The well anticipated Penn State football season returns this Thursday night while coach James Franklin and the team continued hosting practice on Monday evening. This morning, Coach Franklin announced an adjustment to the depth chart, making true freshman Drew Allar Penn State’s backup quarterback against Purdue this Thursday night. The competition has been a continued battle through the first few weeks of camp and according to Franklin will go on from week-to-week.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO