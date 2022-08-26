Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
40 Connecticut Businesses Earn Slot on Inc. Fastest-Growing 5000
The 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2022 include 40 in Connecticut; likely businesses that most state residents are completely unfamiliar with. Yet, when Inc. magazine put together it’s highly-noticed annual list, they had each earned a slot, including one to break into the top 100.
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
NBC Connecticut
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
Register Citizen
Connecticut has 420,000 electric, natural gas customers who are more than 30 days behind in paying bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to Claire Coleman, the state’s Consumer Counsel. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
Register Citizen
CT is likely to follow California’s lead with plans for all-electric vehicle sales by 2035
The recent decision by California regulators to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 represents a tectonic shift in the national effort to reduce tailpipe emissions, experts say, leaving other states with limited options but to follow along with the ambitious schedule or fall behind on their own climate goals.
CT businesses spared from unemployment tax hikes, for now
CT businesses will be spared from unemployment tax hikes for now, but big challenges loom in coming years if debts aren't paid.
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around 25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
Register Citizen
How a shoreline project in Connecticut could hold the key to preserving sensitive areas amid climate change
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s late July at the mouth of the Housatonic River. Wind gusts out seaward carrying columnar rain clouds. Lightning flashes on the horizon. Waving meadows of tall grasses with summer wildflowers give way to salt grasses. Biology professor...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
Connecticut regulators authorize Eversource, United Illuminating to resume service shut-offs
The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority had banned Eversource and United Illuminating from making service shut-offs more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. Those may now resume. However, PURA also told the electricity providers, along with their affiliated natural gas companies, that shut-offs cannot begin until...
Increase in home heating oil prices could put a strain on low-income families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is winding down, and the cost to heat your home this winter is likely to get more expensive, which could really put a strain on low-income families. The state is trying to help ease the burden for people living on a tight budget. As a renter in Hartford, Kristen is […]
Register Citizen
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Benefits of Connecticut's home heating assistance program to decrease in 2023
Connecticut's low-income Heating and Energy Assistance Program is headed back to pre-pandemic funding levels next year.
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Wallpaper*
This Connecticut lake house by Worrell Yeung cascades towards the water
New York studio Worrell Yeung has designed a Connecticut lake house worthy of home envy. Perched atop the leafy slopes surrounding Candlewood Lake, the home is a 4,900 sq ft family retreat defined by its strong shapes and stacked, linear volumes. The timber and concrete forms appear cascading towards the water, connecting the owners to the landscape and allowing them to take in nature at every corner.
ctexaminer.com
No, you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. It’s the Law.
Some don’t like it. Others talk about changing it. And then there are those who just ignore it. But the law makes it clear that you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. And the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office are responsible for enforcing that law.
Replica Viking ship project drawing a lot of attention in CT
(WTNH) – There’s a new attraction in Stony Creek that’s drawing a lot of attention. Three shipbuilders, who have worked on iconic ships like the Captain Morgan and the Mayflower, have a new project. Photojournalist Mike Piskorski gives us a sneak peek. Watch the video above for the full segment.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen
NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
