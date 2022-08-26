Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Ex-Arcane Assets CIO on Rumors About Mt. Gox Releasing 137,000 Bitcoins on Aug. 28
On Saturday (August 27), Eric Wall, a former CIO at Oslo-based crypto investment firm Arcane Assets AS, addressed recent rumors about Mt. Gox rehabilitation trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi being ready to distribute 137,000 $BTC on Sunday (August 28). As you can imagine, this type of rumor floating around has not helped...
cryptoglobe.com
Justin Sun: Why TRON-Powered Stablecoin $USDD Is Better Than ‘DAI, UST, and Other Stablecoins’
TRON Founder Justin Sun says that the launch of Tron’s new stablecoin, Decentralized USD ($USDD), combines the best aspects of competing stablecoins on the market. In an open letter published on 21 April 2022, Sun said that TRON DAO had “joined hands with major blockchain players to launch USDD (Decentralized USD), the most decentralized stablecoin in human history, making finance accessible to all by applying mathematics and algorithms.”
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Lark Davis Highlights Five Important Facts About Ethereum’s Merge Upgrade
On Sunday (August 28), highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst pointed out five interesting facts about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the Ethereum network’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is expected to take...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: SkyBridge Capital Founder on Why BlackRock’s Interest in Bitcoin Is a Big Deal
Recently, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, who is the founder and managing partner of global alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital, shared his thoughts on the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase. SkyBridge Capital is “an SEC-registered investment adviser and global alternative investment manager that invests in hedge funds,...
cryptoglobe.com
InvestAnswers Compares Ethereum ($ETH) to Solana ($SOL)
Recently, James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers” compared Ethereum ($ETH) to Solana ($SOL), which is perhaps is its strongest rival. In a YouTube video released on August 28, Mullarney compared Ethereum and Solana with respect to speed, fees, technology, ecosystem, and finally daily active users (DAUs) and breadth of DApps.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
cryptoglobe.com
Ava Labs President: ‘Fundamentals’ of Crypto Are ‘Absolutely Increasing and Improving’
John Wu, President of blockchain startup Ava Labs — which develops the software for the Avalanche ($AVAX) blockchain — recently shared his thoughts about the crypto market. Wu’s comments were made on Friday (August 26) during a conversation with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang and Sonali Basak. According to...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Lark Davis Would Not Be Surprised If Ethereum Price Drops to $1,280
On Monday (August 29), New Zealand based crypto analyst Lark Davis commented on Ethereum’s recent price action. Around 8:29 a.m. UTC, when ETH-YSD was trading around $1,446 on Coinbase, Davis tweeted:. Meanwhile, South Korea based blockchain analytics startup CryptoQuant highlighted the bearish investor sentiment by pointing out that $ETH...
Where Will Domo Stock Be in 1 Year?
This cloud-based software stock has dropped back to its IPO price.
cryptoglobe.com
Morgan Creek Capital CEO Predicts Massive Flood of New Crypto Users
Mark Yusko, the Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Morgan Creek Capital Management, says that more modern and user-friendly crypto wallets will lead to a massive surge in adoption. Yusko, who is also the Managing Partner of Morgan Creek Digital, said during a conversation with Scott Melker that the...
cryptoglobe.com
Telegram Founder Is Consider Using NFTs to Sell Reserved Telegram Addresses
Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of encrypted messaging service Telegram has dangled the idea of using an NFT format for auctioning popular usernames. According to a report by Cointelegraph, Durov made his comments in a message to his personal Telegram group named “Durov’s Channel.” The messaging app’s founder floated the idea of using NFT-like smart contracts to create an auction system, thereby allowing clients to bid for reserved username, groups, and channel links.
Best Buy Q2 results fall amid softening demand for gadgets
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain. But the results, announced on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations. That pushed shares up more than 4% higher in morning trading. Best Buy’s sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who were splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or help their kids with virtual learning. Last year, spending also got a boost from government...
Looking Ahead to ChargePoint Earnings
Al Root, Senior Writer, Barron's, joins Cheddar News to preview ChargePoint's earnings and share his outlook on the EV infrastructure space at-large.
cryptoglobe.com
$AVAX: Ava Labs CEO Calls Crypto Leaks’ “Evil Conspiracy” Allegations “Ridiculous”
Anonymous organization “Crypto Leaks” alleges that Ava Labs, the blockchain startup responsible for the research and development of Avalanche ($AVAX), paid law firm Roche Freedman to sue competitors (such as Solana Labs). Crypto Leaks claims to be a group of “diehard blockchain enthusiasts” that wants to “contribute to...
