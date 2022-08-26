Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Signs of the season as fall starts creeping into the landscape in Washington County, WI
Washington Co., WI – Thursday, September 22, 2022, is the official arrival of the Autumnal Equinox but neighbors in Washington County are already starting to see signs of the fall season. Some orange and reds are dotting the trees on the block. Folks are donning sweatshirts and sweaters during...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home
West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood
West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Buying or selling – how to be prepared | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group
Washington County, WI – Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, goes over preparation. Whether a client is buying or selling, there are things they can do to be prepared and make the process easier for themselves. Some of these you’ve heard me say time and time again. There’s a reason for that.
CBS 58
Owners and neighbors react to tragic drowning of 6-year-old at Bear Paw Beach
CALEDNOIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors said it was a lot quieter than normal after a 6-year-old drowned here at Bear Paw Beach off of 7 Mile Road Saturday night. Normally this time of year, they say music and fun can be heard on the surrounding streets. Today, on Aug. 28, while campers seemed to still be using Jellystone Campgrounds, Bear Paw Beach was closed to the public.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend’s Field of Dreams | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn wrote down memories of his childhood growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. His older brother Tom Bohn, figures into most of them. Dave and Tom did everything together as kids, from sharing a bed to cleaning out the henhouse to playing baseball. Tom passed away August 14, 2022. This story is in loving memory of Tom, who could really send ‘em sailing.
whitewaterbanner.com
Our Readers Share: Al Stanek – “Two Headed” Baby Squirrel Sighted in Whitewater
Our thanks to Al Stanek for sharing these cute photos. — Our Readers Share: We hope that you might have something that you’d be willing to share. Anything that’s been created by someone else should, of course, be credited, and you should ask their permission if you’re able. We cannot post copyrighted material without permission. We can’t guarantee that we’ll have space for all submissions, and contributions will be subject to editorial board approval. The one definite exclusion is anything politically oriented. We will assume that you’re willing for us to include your name as the submitter unless you indicate that you prefer to remain anonymous. Send to whitewaterbanner@gmail.com or click on “submit a story” near the top right of our homepage. Thanks for thinking about this!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Local: Muskego restaurant offers scratch-made food, cozy atmosphere
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Local opened in Muskego back in 2021 and their focus is comfort – complete with scratch-made food and a cozy atmosphere. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a look at what you can expect when you stop this new local favorite.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Important data for Washington County taxpayers on ARPA funding and November 8, 2022 referendums
Washington Co., WI – As local government bodies prep for multiple referendum tax increases on the November 8, 2022 ballot, neighbors are asking for the data on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The money was distributed across the U.S. by the federal government. Click HERE for a link...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Waukesha city administrator Payne dies
WAUKESHA — Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne, was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha city administrator around 2000. Payne died on Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. Payne and spouse Karen MacFarland Payne lived in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin
STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
'It only took seconds': Six-year-old drowns at Bear Paw Beach in Caledonia
The Caledonia Police Department provided a sad update regarding a drowning in the village on Saturday evening.
Shannon Sims and Charles Benson to anchor TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
TMJ4 News is happy to announce that Shannon Sims and Charles Benson have been named the new anchors for TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
