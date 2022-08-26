Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Surfing Bitcoin Maximalism
This is a promoted article. Surfin’ Bitcoin Conference, Casino Barrière Biarritz, France. Josselin Tonnellier organized the first Surfin’ Bitcoin Conference to educate people about Bitcoin and his French startup StackinSat, through which Europeans can accumulate Bitcoin via dollar cost averaging. “Bitcoin is quite niche in France. We...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, Q is joined by Lord Norris, the senior vice president of global partnerships at Going Parabolic Ventures, to discuss the looming threat of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Watch This...
bitcoinmagazine.com
What Can You Do For Bitcoin?
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. It is an article adaptation of his speech for BitBlockBoom 2022 in Austin, Texas. We’re living through an era of immense change and the money is broken....
bitcoinmagazine.com
Examining The Incentives Of Stablecoins On Bitcoin
Since the announcement of the Taro protocol by Lightning Labs, the topic of stablecoins issued directly on the Bitcoin blockchain has become the center of conversation again. In reality this is not something new. Tether, the first stablecoin, was originally issued on the Bitcoin blockchain using the Mastercoin (now called Omni) protocol that enabled the issuing of other tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain. Stablecoins literally began on the Bitcoin network, but due to the constraints of the block size limit and the fee event in 2017, they have migrated to other blockchains. It began with Ethereum, and then proliferation to more centralized and cheaper fee blockchains as time went on. Ultimately, centrally issued stablecoins are centralized, and no matter how decentralized the blockchain is that you issue them on, their value is ultimately derived from the ability to redeem them from a single centralized entity who can refuse to do so. I.e., the issuing of them on a decentralized blockchain is complete theater in the sense that it does nothing to decentralize the stablecoins themselves; the only benefit in doing so is ease of interoperability with native things on that blockchain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is Freedom From The Fiat System’s Walled Garden
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Keir, an author of a daily newsletter, where he dives deeply into the transformational nature of Bitcoin. The concept of a walled garden is not a new one; they have been around for hundreds, if not thousands of years. A precious garden enclosed by high walls serves many purposes, including providing protection from animal or human intruders. These walled gardens also create microclimates, which allow for specific things to grow and flourish that may not otherwise be able to due to the temperate climate outside the walls.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Student Loan Forgiveness Makes The Case For Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, Q is joined by Jimmy Song, author of several Bitcoin books, to discuss the problems with President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Watch This Episode On YouTube or Rumble. Listen...
Stock Market Today-8/30: Stocks Bounce Higher As Dollar Retreats; Oil Tumbles On Demand Concern
U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its two decade peak and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors cautiously test risk markets ahead of a key series of jobs sector readings later in the week. The dollar pullback, perhaps the most significant factor in the overnight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lurpak owner Arla warns prices will rise even higher as it reports bumper sales revenue
Dairy cooperative Arla Foods, which makes Lurpak butter, says large price hikes boosted sales revenues in the first six months of the year but warned that consumers would spend less in future as more rises are expected.Arla, owned by more than 9,400 farmers in Denmark, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands, said sales between January and June rose 17% from a year earlier to £5.46 billion.The rise was driven by "significant price increases" in Arla’s retail and food service and commodity trading business, even as volumes declined.Shoppers in the UK expressed shock last month after spotting a...
Business: Should cars have to be sold through dealers?
Tesla is taking the state of Louisiana to court. It’s filed a suit to challenge a Bayou State law that the automaker says restricts its ability to sell electric vehicles directly to customers, rather than using dealers as intermediaries.
Comments / 0