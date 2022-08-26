Read full article on original website
West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state. Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being. This data is measured […]
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
WDTV
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
cbs19news
Governor Younkin expresses his disapproval of Virginia passing the emissions law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. Virginia back in 2021 passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Virginia's Governor Glen Unkindly was opposed to the law. "It's...
Leaders want to know your opinion on Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan
The Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin want your feedback on the state's next energy plan.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
Seven Virginia bodies of water landed on the 'dirty waters list'
WASHINGTON — Lake Anna is a popular summer destination for swimmers, boaters and anglers. But for the fifth consecutive summer, the Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory warning people to stay out of the water. Paul March, a resident of Lake Anna, describes the area as a...
WDTV
AAA: Gas prices in West Virginia lower than national average
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia continue to fall, but the price of diesel fuel has stabilized in the last week, according to AAA. The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.80, 8 cents less than last week’s average of $3.881. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.37.
WDTV
Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
fox5dc.com
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
WDBJ7.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to advocate for increased SNAP benefits
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased. But the future of the increased benefits continues to be unclear as the program is on a month to month renewal process. “SNAP benefits were increased during COVID, so they are being decreased and they will probably be decreased...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
connect-bridgeport.com
A Little Mountain State Secret Most Don't Know: There is a 400-Million-Year-Old Ocean under West Virginia
Did you know there’s a 400-million-year-old ocean beneath West Virginia? It’s called the Iapetus Ocean, and it lies underneath the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean, which predates the Atlantic Ocean, was named after a Greek Titan. It was ultimately shifted by. geological forces and driven underground beneath...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. In...
Metro News
September ushers in dove hunting season in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s dove hunting season will open up at noon, Thursday, September 1. It’s traditionally the first hunting season of the year. There will probably be a lot of interest on opening day, and perhaps the first Saturday. Then, interest in doves gives way to other seasons as they open up.
wvexplorer.com
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mountaineer Gas proposing decade-high rate hike
WHEELING — Mountaineer Gas is requesting its highest rate increase in the last 10 years. That’s because, according to one company official, the purchase price of gas is the highest it has been in the last 10 years. If the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves that request,...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
