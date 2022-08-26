ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state.  Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being.  This data is measured […]
EDUCATION
Farm and Dairy

W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market

A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
AGRICULTURE
WDTV

September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Appalachia, VA
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
LEWISBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Region#Federal Budget#Arc
WDTV

AAA: Gas prices in West Virginia lower than national average

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia continue to fall, but the price of diesel fuel has stabilized in the last week, according to AAA. The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.80, 8 cents less than last week’s average of $3.881. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.37.
TRAFFIC
WDTV

Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Metro News

September ushers in dove hunting season in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s dove hunting season will open up at noon, Thursday, September 1. It’s traditionally the first hunting season of the year. There will probably be a lot of interest on opening day, and perhaps the first Saturday. Then, interest in doves gives way to other seasons as they open up.
LIFESTYLE
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mountaineer Gas proposing decade-high rate hike

WHEELING — Mountaineer Gas is requesting its highest rate increase in the last 10 years. That’s because, according to one company official, the purchase price of gas is the highest it has been in the last 10 years. If the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves that request,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wvtf.org

Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit

As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy