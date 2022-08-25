Last Thursday the girls varsity soccer team took on the Griffith Panthers and defeated them 11-3. This was the first conference game of the season, so it was crucial to win. The score going into the half was 6-0, which gave the girls great energy to finish the game strong. Leading the Wildcats was Kiara Desiderio with 5 goals. Other scoring contributors included Skylar Ferry with 3 goals, Emmi Doty with 2 and Shea Gerringer with 1. I had the opportunity to talk with the coach Jim Pattison after the game, and here is what he had to say.

