Read full article on original website
Related
hanovercentralathletics.com
Girls Soccer Pounces on the Panthers
Last Thursday the girls varsity soccer team took on the Griffith Panthers and defeated them 11-3. This was the first conference game of the season, so it was crucial to win. The score going into the half was 6-0, which gave the girls great energy to finish the game strong. Leading the Wildcats was Kiara Desiderio with 5 goals. Other scoring contributors included Skylar Ferry with 3 goals, Emmi Doty with 2 and Shea Gerringer with 1. I had the opportunity to talk with the coach Jim Pattison after the game, and here is what he had to say.
hanovercentralathletics.com
Cheering on Coach Angel
Angel Hoover is currently the Varsity Cheer Coach. Previously, she was the Cedar Lake Pop Warner cheer coordinator, so Coach Hoover has about ten years experience under her belt and lots of knowledge to teach her team. Last year, Angel was up for Coach of the year for the IASP organization.
Comments / 0