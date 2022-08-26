Read full article on original website
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision
Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
Patriots veteran OL Trent Brown feud brewing with HC Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots veteran OL Trent Brown possibly might be feuding with HC Bill Belichick. Brown’s effort might be in question by the organization. Oddly, a few of the New England Patriots offensive starters didn’t play in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, reported Darren Hartwell for NBC Sports. One would assume the absence was injury related, however, as time progressed it appears that was not the case. It was noted that veteran WR Kendrick Bourne struggled in practice that week with the Panthers and was even kicked out for defending a teammate in a scuffle, tweeted Tom E. Curran.
Texas football commit Arch Manning silences the critics in win
There were plenty of doubters heading into the high school football season in terms of the elite five-star Texas football quarterback commit and Isidore Newman product Arch Manning holding the nation’s top spot for the 2023 cycle. Some speculated that, if not for Arch having that Manning name on the back of his jersey, he would not be garnering as much attention as he has this summer.
Most unsettled Chiefs position groups ahead of final roster moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have some crucial decisions due on Aug. 30. Which positions will be the hardest to decide come Tuesday?. At 3:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, August 30, all 32 NFL teams have to trim down to a 53-man roster. There are few easy decisions, having to get 37 players off your roster in a short period of time. Luckily, the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their preseason on Thursday, giving the team a few extra days to ponder the upcoming deadline.
Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Season Betting Preview (Does Aaron Rodgers Finally Get Back to a Super Bowl?)
Davante Adams is gone, Aaron Rodgers is back and the Green Bay Packers are once again the favorites in the NFC North. The Packers have a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball with Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark, and they’ll need it to carry what is going to be an interesting offense in 2022.
Exploring the issues causing the Commanders’ third-down struggles
The Washington Commanders had defensive third down woes during the 2021 season and the same issues continued into the 2022 preseason. The problems need to be fixed. The purposes of each slate of preseason games are to evaluate players and prepare for a new season. Preparing for a new season is certainly a very broad answer and it encompasses many facets of the sport, but suffice it to say that each team is given the opportunity to make the adjustments that are needed for a successful season.
Kansas City Chiefs’ first team defense looks outstanding so far
After three preseason games, the Kansas City Chiefs defense seems better than anyone thought it would be this season. The NFL preseason should not get anyone too excited for anything. Most of the biggest names are sitting out or playing such limited reps that their impact on the game is barely felt. When first-team players are on the field, they certainly are not going full speed yet, and are doing their best to stay injury free. The stadiums are not at total capacity either, making the crowd noise a fraction of a factor of what will come during the regular season.
Florida State vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 1
Brian Kelly makes his debut as the LSU Tigers' head coach against the Florida State Seminoles in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in Week 1 of the college football season. Kelly brings a history of success to the Tigers, who have disappointed since winning the 2019 National Championship under Ed Orgeron.
Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 30 (Pitchers Duel Brewing in Cleveland)
The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians are both playoff contenders this season, with the O’s just outside of a wild card spot and the Guardians leading the AL Central. Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA) is on the mound for Baltimore in this road showdown, and he’ll face a hot...
