The future of a massive wind project is in doubt, and state regulators are about to weigh how much risk should be assumed by utility customers. Dominion Energy says the performance guarantee state regulators are imposing on them will make an offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia Beach untenable. But that's not a view shared by environmentalists, including some of the strongest proponents of the Clean Economy Act.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO