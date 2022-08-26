Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
Caraluzzi’s Markets readies its new Danbury location
Caraluzzi’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain, is readying its fourth Fairfield County location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. According to a press statement from the company, construction on the site began more than year ago but was delayed to circumstances beyond their control. “Supply issues with certain construction...
NewsTimes
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
All the Info for Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction Sept 2022
Updated August 26, 2022. Been hearing a bit too much lately about nearby county Tax Foreclosure Auctions? I can't seem to get enough! There are pretty much two times a year where you can find a bunch of these auctions taking place, in the Spring and in the Fall. If...
NewsTimes
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
NewsTimes
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green
Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
'Nothing Else Like It': $14.9M Estate Poised To Break Local Record In New Canaan
An estate that was listed for sale earlier this year is the most expensive property on the market in a Fairfield County town, according to a new report from CNBC. Orchard's End, located in New Canaan, at 544 Oenoke Ridge is listed for sale at $14.9 million. The property's listing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teens take part in bicycle donation drive
RIDGEFIELD - Inspired by their love of cycling, a group of Ridgefield High School juniors decided to reach out to an area bicycle shop to organize a donation drive Labor Day weekend, for families in need. The Ridgefield High School team includes Ryan Carnicelli, Kyle Colsey, Michael Dowd, Luke Englert,...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Failing Fire Trucks Causes Ridgefield Fire Officials to Look for New Ones on a Faster Schedule
As questions about reliability and maintenance of fire apparatus with the Ridgefield (CT) Volunteer Fire Department, authorities are looking to accelerate buying two new ones and seriously considering revamping how rigs are maintained, according to a report published by The Ridgefield Press. According to the report, the community was planning...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
NewsTimes
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Safety experts warn of back-to-school photo trend
When kids start heading back to school, a social media trend is raising concerns for safety experts. The posts frequently include pictures of children holding a sign with the child's name, teacher, age, school, and favorite things listed.
NewsTimes
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Minnewaska State Park closed until further notice
Access points into Minnewaska State Park are closed until further notice after another wildfire started at the park, said Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. Officials said the Napanoch Point Fire has grown so much that a new fire, the Stony Kill Fire, has developed.
Comments / 0