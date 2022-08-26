ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

WestfairOnline

Caraluzzi’s Markets readies its new Danbury location

Caraluzzi’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain, is readying its fourth Fairfield County location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. According to a press statement from the company, construction on the site began more than year ago but was delayed to circumstances beyond their control. “Supply issues with certain construction...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green

Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
NewsTimes

Ridgefield teens take part in bicycle donation drive

RIDGEFIELD - Inspired by their love of cycling, a group of Ridgefield High School juniors decided to reach out to an area bicycle shop to organize a donation drive Labor Day weekend, for families in need. The Ridgefield High School team includes Ryan Carnicelli, Kyle Colsey, Michael Dowd, Luke Englert,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Failing Fire Trucks Causes Ridgefield Fire Officials to Look for New Ones on a Faster Schedule

As questions about reliability and maintenance of fire apparatus with the Ridgefield (CT) Volunteer Fire Department, authorities are looking to accelerate buying two new ones and seriously considering revamping how rigs are maintained, according to a report published by The Ridgefield Press. According to the report, the community was planning...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space

DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
DANBURY, CT

