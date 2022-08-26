After three preseason games, the Kansas City Chiefs defense seems better than anyone thought it would be this season. The NFL preseason should not get anyone too excited for anything. Most of the biggest names are sitting out or playing such limited reps that their impact on the game is barely felt. When first-team players are on the field, they certainly are not going full speed yet, and are doing their best to stay injury free. The stadiums are not at total capacity either, making the crowd noise a fraction of a factor of what will come during the regular season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO