4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
15 potential roster cuts who could interest Kansas City Chiefs
Let’s take a look at several potential roster cuts from other teams who could come in handy at positions of need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the preseason is over. While the Kansas City Chiefs looked stellar in all three phases, there are certainly still questions about the final pieces of the roster.
Most unsettled Chiefs position groups ahead of final roster moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have some crucial decisions due on Aug. 30. Which positions will be the hardest to decide come Tuesday?. At 3:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, August 30, all 32 NFL teams have to trim down to a 53-man roster. There are few easy decisions, having to get 37 players off your roster in a short period of time. Luckily, the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their preseason on Thursday, giving the team a few extra days to ponder the upcoming deadline.
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Season Betting Preview (Does Aaron Rodgers Finally Get Back to a Super Bowl?)
Davante Adams is gone, Aaron Rodgers is back and the Green Bay Packers are once again the favorites in the NFC North. The Packers have a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball with Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark, and they’ll need it to carry what is going to be an interesting offense in 2022.
Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 30 (Pitchers Duel Brewing in Cleveland)
The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians are both playoff contenders this season, with the O’s just outside of a wild card spot and the Guardians leading the AL Central. Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA) is on the mound for Baltimore in this road showdown, and he’ll face a hot...
Exploring the issues causing the Commanders’ third-down struggles
The Washington Commanders had defensive third down woes during the 2021 season and the same issues continued into the 2022 preseason. The problems need to be fixed. The purposes of each slate of preseason games are to evaluate players and prepare for a new season. Preparing for a new season is certainly a very broad answer and it encompasses many facets of the sport, but suffice it to say that each team is given the opportunity to make the adjustments that are needed for a successful season.
Florida State vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 1
Brian Kelly makes his debut as the LSU Tigers' head coach against the Florida State Seminoles in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in Week 1 of the college football season. Kelly brings a history of success to the Tigers, who have disappointed since winning the 2019 National Championship under Ed Orgeron.
Kansas City Chiefs’ first team defense looks outstanding so far
After three preseason games, the Kansas City Chiefs defense seems better than anyone thought it would be this season. The NFL preseason should not get anyone too excited for anything. Most of the biggest names are sitting out or playing such limited reps that their impact on the game is barely felt. When first-team players are on the field, they certainly are not going full speed yet, and are doing their best to stay injury free. The stadiums are not at total capacity either, making the crowd noise a fraction of a factor of what will come during the regular season.
Braves: AJ Minter disrespects Cardinals after blowing Sunday night’s game
Braves reliever AJ Minter thinks Atlanta could’ve swept the Cardinals. Only problem? They lost two out of three instead. The Braves lost to the Cardinals on Sunday night, 6-3, and it was Minter’s decisive eighth inning which played the biggest role in Atlanta’s defeat. Minter gave up four runs, including two home runs, in the inning.
