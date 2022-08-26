Read full article on original website
Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions About Potential Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
Be the first to tour an unearthed Civil War battlefield in Virginia
The National Park Service will conduct tours of a pivotal Civil War battlefield for the first time this September, marking the 158th anniversary of the battle of New Market heights.
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location. “We try to help...
Email about alleged mass shooting plot didn't make it to the chief in time.
For any confusion or anxiety that my stating Dogwood Dell was the most likely target, I am deeply sorry," Chief Smith said.
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
How a civil war victory by Black soldiers led to the fall of Richmond
In 1864, Black Union soldiers won a key victory over confederate forcesoutside of Richmond. Now, an archeological study could shed new light on the battlefield.
Federal COVID-19 test program ends Friday, other options available for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Time is running out to get a free at-home COVID-19 test from the federal government with the program to order one ending this week, luckily in Virginia are other options for those looking for free kits. The testing program is ending for several reasons. There isn’t enough...
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend
LIST: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; state police investigate reports of racing on the interstate – RVA News
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; state police investigate reports of racing on the interstate. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Henrico man and New Kent...
Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms
Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
