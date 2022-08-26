Analyzing Ball State football's 2022 schedule from Tennessee to Miami (Ohio)

Ready or not, college football is back in full swing next week.

Ball State is coming off back-to-back bowl games — something it achieved just two other times in program history — and went 6-7 (4-4 Mid-American Conference) last season.

Coming off a year with high expectations after winning its first outright MAC Championship since 1996 and first bowl game in program history in 2020, last year's campaign ended in a 51-20 loss against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day.

The Cardinals enter this season picked to finish last in the MAC West Division in the conference preseason media poll and have plenty of doubters after graduating more than two dozen seniors who helped turn the program around under now-seventh-year head coach Mike Neu.

They will play three opponents for the first time — Tennessee, Murray State and Georgia Southern — this season and will play its first conference game against Western Michigan in Week 2.

Here's a week-by-week look at Ball State's football schedule:

All games are played on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 1 (Thursday) at Tennessee

Game details: 7 p.m. on SEC Network (TV), Ball State Radio Network/Sirius XM 972 (Radio)

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 Southeastern Conference)

All-time vs. BSU: No previous meetings.

Last meeting: No previous meetings.

Tennessee enters the season as Ball State's only opponent to get recognition in the preseason AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Polls. The Volunteers received votes in both but sit outside the top 25 in the AP (No. 26) and Coaches Poll (No. 28), respectively.

The Cardinals are 0-10 all-time against SEC opponents, with its last game against an SEC foe coming in a 56-23 loss at Texas A&M in 2015. Ball State has just four victories against Power Five opponents all-time. Playing in front of 105,323 fans at Beaver Stadium last season at least gives this group an idea of what Neyland Stadium, which has a capacity of 101,915, will feel like.

The Volunteers were the seventh-highest ranked scoring offense in the nation last season, averaging 39.3 points per game, but their defense also gave up 29.1 points, which ranked 90th-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Tennessee fans enter 2022 with high hopes under now-second year coach Josh Heupel, who guided the team to a 7-6 record last season.

Tennessee enters the years with eight returning starters on offense, including its quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,945 passing yards, 616 rushing yards, 36 total TDs, three INTs), tailback Jabari Small (796 rushing yards, nine TDs) and all but one of its offensive linemen. Seven of eight starters return on a defense which allowed 421.7 yards per game in 2021.

Sept. 10 vs. Western Michigan

Game details: 2 p.m. on ESPN+ (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 8-5 (4-4 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Western Michigan leads 26-22

Last meeting: Ball State won 45-20 on Oct. 9, 2021

Similar to last season, Ball State will play its first conference game early when Western Michigan comes to town in Week 2. It's the earliest MAC game Ball State has played since it hosted Eastern Michigan in Week 1 in 2012.

This game feels almost like a must-win for the Cardinals if they want to get back to a bowl game this season. Last year, Ball State's defense dominated in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as the Cardinals ran away with a 45-20 victory.

Ball State will enter this game on nine days rest while Western Michigan will have eight since it opens the season at Michigan State Friday, Sept. 2. The Broncos will have a relatively young offensive line and replace quarterback Kaleb Eleby (3,277 passing yards, 23 TDs, six INTs) and four of its top-five leading wide receivers, including Skyy Moore (1,292 receiving yards, 10 TDs).

The Broncos scored 32.5 points and gave up 28.2 points in 2021. They bring back more pieces on defense (seven starters) on what appears to be one of the better overall units in the MAC. Ball State's offense will be tested as it tries to beat Western Michigan for the third straight year.

Sept. 17 vs. Murray State

Game details: 2 p.m. on ESPN+ (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 6-5 (3-3 Ohio Valley Conference)

All-time vs. BSU: No previous meetings.

Last meeting: No previous meetings.

Murray State comes to Muncie on Family Weekend. The Racers are the lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent on Ball State's schedule this season.

The Racers scored 21.6 points and allowed 25.3 in 2021. They ran the ball nearly twice as much as they passed (453-279 attempts) and averaged nearly the same amount of yards on offense (346.3) as they gave up on defense (347.3).

Ball State set the wrong tone in a competitive game against FCS Western Illinois in Week 1 last season. This game is one Ball State should be able to control on both sides of the ball.

Sept. 24 at Georgia Southern

Game details: 6 p.m. on ESPN+ (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)

All-time vs. BSU: No previous meetings.

Last meeting: No previous meetings.

Ball State and Georgia Southern have never played. But Georgia Southern does play Sun Belt opponent Georgia State (the same team Ball State lost to in the Camellia Bowl in 2021) every season. Last year, the Eagles lost to the Panthers 21-14.

Last year, Georgia Southern had its first losing season since going 2-10 in 2017. The Eagles hired Clay Helton at head coach, along with a number of new assistants, this offseason but are still predicted to finish in the bottom-half of the Sun Belt. In 2021, Georgia Southern scored 20.3 points and allowed 31.4 points per game.

The Eagles will transition from its option-style offense into a more pass-heavy attack with multi-year starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease from Buffalo taking over at quarterback. Last year, Georgia Southern averaged 147 passing yards per game compared to 193 rushing yards.

Ball State will at least have some tape on the new look of the Eagles' offense and it'll be interesting to see where Helton can take this program in his first season at the helm.

Oct. 1 vs. Northern Illinois

Game details: TBA on TBD (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 9-5 (6-2 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Northern Illinois leads 25-22-2

Last meeting: Northern Illinois won 30-29 on Nov. 10, 2021

A loss to Northern Illinois seemed to be the beginning of the end in 2021 for Ball State. A win would've given the Cardinals an outside shot at competing for the MAC West title. Ball State led, too, after Jacob Lewis hit a 48-yard field goal with 1:42 to go. Northern Illinois' kicker John Richardson hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Huskies the 30-29 victory.

Northern Illinois is the MAC favorite heading into the year. After going from winless in 2020 to winning the conference title in 2021 and returning most of the offense and defense from last year's team, it's not hard to see why Thomas Hammock's squad is considered to be the favorite by many.

But Ball State was the favorite in the preseason last year. Those predictions don't matter when it comes to #MACtion.

The Huskies were actually outscored (33.7-32.2) on average during last year's 9-5 run. Seven of its eight regular season victories were by a possession or less. Northern Illinois averaged 241.4 rushing yards and 187.4 passing yards in 2021 but lose its top running back Jay Ducker (1,184 yards, three TDs) and top red zone threat Clint Ratkovich (461 rushing yards, 13 TDs). It does, however, bring back former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi (2,597 passing yards, 473 rushing yards, 24 total TDs, eight INTs) and four of its top-five receivers.

Defensively, Northern Illinois allowed 453.5 yards per game last season. It will play two SEC opponents in Vanderbilt and Kentucky in back-to-back weeks before traveling to Muncie.

Oct. 8 at Central Michigan

Game details: 3:30 p.m. on TBD (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 9-4 (6-2 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Central Michigan leads 27-26-1

Last meeting: Central Michigan won 37-17 on Nov. 17, 2021

Following a heart-wrenching loss to Northern Illinois, Ball State was dominated by Central Michigan last season. The Chippewas outgained the Cardinals 567-329 and won by 20 on a cold night in Muncie.

This season, Central Michigan appears to be in the mix to compete for a MAC title. Had it not been for a one-point loss to Northern Illinois, Central Michigan would've represented the MAC West in the MAC Championship game last season.

It returns the NCAA's rushing leader Lew Nichols (1,848 yards, 16 TDs) and quarterback Daniel Richardson (2,633 passing yards, 24 TDs, six INTs) along with an experienced offensive line on an offense that averaged 32.3 points and 444.5 yards per game. Central Michigan's biggest question will be at wide receiver, where it loses two of its top three weapons.

Defensively, the Chippewas lose all but four starters on a unit which gave up 25.8 points and 382.5 yards per game in 2021. Ball State will travel to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, for Central Michigan's homecoming game.

Oct. 15 at Connecticut

Game details: TBA on TBD (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 1-11 (FBS Independents)

All-time vs. BSU: Ball State leads 3-0

Last meeting: Ball State won 24-21 on Sept. 28, 2002

UConn is the only non-conference opponent this season with which Ball State has some history. The Cardinals hold a 3-0 all-time record over the Huskies and the two last met 20 years ago.

Last season was a mess for UConn. The Huskies went 1-11 — though they had back-to-back close games against Wyoming (24-22) and Vanderbilt (30-28) in the middle of the season — had their coach resign two weeks into the season after a 38-28 loss to Holy Cross and the rest of their coaching staff notified they will be terminated after the season in late September.

Enter former NFL coach Jim Mora, who previously coached at UCLA (2012-17) before being hired to lead the Huskies. UConn didn't play football in 2020 due to COVID-19 and has won four combined games since the start of the 2018 season.

The Huskies averaged just 15.6 points while allowing 38.5 points per game in 2021. They averaged 265 yards per game, the third-worst mark in the NCAA, and allowed 451.8 yards per contest. UConn hasn't had a winning season since 2010.

Oct. 22 vs. Eastern Michigan

Game details: 2 p.m. on TBD (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Ball State leads 37-24-2

Last meeting: Ball State won 38-31 on Oct. 16, 2021

Last season, Eastern Michigan lost a trio of one-score games to Northern Illinois, Ball State and Ohio but finished with a winning record before falling 56-20 to Liberty in the Lending Tree Bowl. The Eagles have gone to bowl games four out of the past seven years.

The Eagles averaged 30.2 points offensively while allowing 30 points defensively in 2021. They averaged 381.4 total yards of offense while allowing 437.8 total yards.

Offensively, Eastern Michigan welcomes in former Troy and Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell. He will replace Ben Bryant (3,121 passing yards, 14 TDs, seven INTs) on an Eastern Michigan offense that brings back its top-four receivers and two of its top-three running backs. The defense returns six starters.

Ball State's homecoming game against Eastern Michigan figures to be another must-win if it wants to make a bowl game. Eastern Michigan could very well have the same idea.

Nov. 1 (Tuesday) at Kent State

Game details: 7/7:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 7-7 (6-2 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Ball State leads 21-8

Last meeting: Kent State won 41-38 on Nov. 23, 2019

Ball State didn't have to play one of the most explosive offenses in the country last season in Kent State.

In 2021, the Golden Flashes ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 493.4 yards and 33 points per game. The Golden Flashes' defense was its issue, allowing 36.3 points and 471.4 yards per game.

While Kent State returns its top-two leading rushers in Marquez Cooper (1,205 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and Xavier Williams (812 rushing yards, three TDs) along with leading receiver Dante Cephas (1,240 yards, nine TDs), it replaces to replace dual-threat quarterback Dustin Crum.

Defensively, Kent State is now led by Jerermiah Johnson, who has led one of the FCS' top defenses at Northern Iowa. With about half their defensive starters from a year ago returning, it'll be interesting to see if the Golden Flashes' defense can lead them to more victories.

Nov. 8 (Tuesday) at Toledo

Game details: 7/7:30/8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2/CBSSN (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 7-6 (5-3 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Toledo leads 25-21-1

Last meeting: Toledo won 22-12 on Sept. 25, 2021

Ball State's home loss against Toledo came down to two big plays in the first half from which the Cardinals were unable to come back. It didn't help that Ball State settled for four field goals and was unable to score on a drive that ended at Toledo's 14-yard line as the first half expired.

Regardless, Toledo comes in as one of the MAC West favorites alongside reigning champion Northern Illinois and Central Michigan. The Rockets haven't won the MAC since 2017 but have made bowl games in five of the previous seven seasons. They were left out of a bowl in 2019 despite going 6-6.

The Rockets averaged 33.4 points and 436.2 yards on offense last season while allowing 21.8 points and 349.7 yards to their opponents. It brings back dynamic quarterback Dequan Finn (2,067 passing yards, 501 rushing yards, 27 total TDs, two INTs) and his favorite target Devin Maddox (567 receiving yards, four TDs). Toledo does move on from leading running back Bryant Koback (1,400 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and, as reported by UT beat reporter Kyle Rowland, had offensive linemen Tyler Long (center) and Mitch Berg (tackle) go down with injuries.

It returns most of its defensive starters from last season, including six of its top-seven tackles. Defensive end Jamal Hines had 88 tackles, 10 sacks and eight pass breakups in 2021. The rest of its defensive line and linebacking corps is just as experienced.

Nov. 15 (Tuesday) vs. Ohio

Game details: 7 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 3-9 (3-5 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Ball State leads 15-11

Last meeting: Ohio won 34-21 on Oct. 26, 2019

Ohio is another team Ball State hasn't played in a few seasons. The Bobcats were an intriguing team in the MAC East last season, despite going 3-9. They lost close games to Central Michigan (30-27), Buffalo (27-26) and Kent State (34-27).

Offensively, the Bobcats struggled last season, scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 371.4 yards. They return now-sophomore quarterback Kurtis Rourke (1,801 passing yards, 327 rushing yards, 14 TDs, seven INTs) but will need to replace their top-two running backs and four of their top-five pass catchers this season.

Defensively, Ohio gave up 30.3 points and 423.3 yards per game to its opponents. It brings back all but one starter on and added a pair of Big Ten transfers, so its defense is expected to see improvement.

Nov. 22 (Tuesday) at Miami (Ohio)

Game details: 7 p.. on ESPNU/ESPN+ (TV), Ball State Radio Network (Radio)

2021 record: 7-6 (5-3 MAC)

All-time vs. BSU: Miami leads 21-13-1

Last meeting: Miami won 24-17 on Oct. 23, 2021

Red Bird Rivalry game in the last week of the season? If the MAC standings shake out like they did in 2021, both of these teams could be vying for bowl eligibility in the final week of the regular season.

Miami is among the favorites to pull away in an arguably weaker East Division. It went 7-6 last season but lost all its conference games to Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Kent State by a combined four points. The RedHawks play Kentucky, Cincinnati and Northwestern in non-conference play. Barring an upset in either one of those games, they're going to need every MAC win they can get.

Miami has gotten the best of Ball State historically and in recent years, with the RedHawks winning five of the last six head-to-head matchups. Last year, Miami beat Ball State 24-17 in Muncie. The year before, it was the only team to beat Ball State in its magical 2020 season.

The RedHawks' offense was decent last season with quarterback Brett Gabbert (2,648 passing yards, 26 TDs, six INTs). It returns most of its rushing and receiving production along with all but one starting lineman from last season's team. Defensively, it allowed 23.1 points and 368.5 total yards to its opponents on average in 2021. It will replace a number of starters on that side of the ball.

Neither side will need any extra motivation for this game. Time will tell what kind of stakes are going to be on the line days before Thanksgiving.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.