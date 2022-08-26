Ball State women's volleyball eager to try to repeat last season's success

MUNCIE, Ind. — Last season, Ball State women's volleyball won 20 straight matches, secured the Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament titles and won its first NCAA Tournament match since 1995.

It was a special season for head coach Kelli Miller Phillips and her squad, one that ended with a 3-0 loss to No. 1 Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ball State enters this season with lofty goals. It's ranked No. 38 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason coaches poll and was pinned to win the MAC West by all 12 of the conferences' coaches. It wants to repeat as league champions, advance to the NCAA Tournament and maintain its top-40 ranking throughout the season.

"That was really cool," said senior middle blocker Marie Plitt of receiving votes in the preseason coaches poll. "Now we just got to go out and prove why we were top-40."

The Cardinals come into this season with plenty of confidence, as they will have to replace just two players — outside hitter Jaclyn Bulmahn and defensive specialist Cathryn Starck (who now serves as the team's director of operations) — who played 100 or more sets last season.

They return three players who recorded over 250 kills last season in Plitt (320), senior opposite Natalie Mitchem (360) and junior middle blocker Lauren Gilliland (254). Four players who recorded over 300 digs in senior defensive specialist/libero Maggie Huber (375), senior outside hitter Natalie Risi (360), sophomore setter Megan Wielonski (334) and senior defensive specialist/libero Havyn Gates (316). Wielonski, who was a preseason All-MAC selection alongside Plitt and Mitchem, led the team with 1,394 assists and 58 aces last season.

But for as much as has stayed the same for Ball State, plenty has changed.

Miller Phillips said the offseason was "a bit crazy." On top of an offseason trip to Costa Rica in May, Miller Phillips added two new assistants in former Belmont assistant coach Justin Wells and Tucker Bitting, who's coached at Munciana Volleyball Club and was previously a volunteer assistant at Notre Dame.

Ball State also welcomed four freshmen and a pair of graduate transfers in setter Julianna Cramer (Arkansas State) and outside hitter Addie Halverson (Jacksonville State). Miller Phillips said Halverson, in addition to others, will be relied upon to help replace the offensive presence Bulmahn brought last season.

"This is a completely different group," Miller Phillips said. "Even though we do bring back a lot of people that are on the floor, whenever people come out and new people come in, everything’s different. The dynamics are different. The chemistry is different. Everything’s different."

Risi said having so much experience back has helped expedite the learning curve for some of the newcomers.

“I think that helps us out a lot just being able to take them under our wing and teach them the ways of Ball State volleyball and helping them out any way we can with just like learning the offense and defense," Risi said. "Just helping them out, helping them try to learn everything as quickly and as efficiently as we can.”

While repeating the success Ball State saw going 30-4 (17-1 MAC) last season remains the goal, Miller Phillips highlighted the importance of repeating the process that allowed them to accomplish so much last season. Of course getting back to the NCAA Tournament remains the goal but, days before Ball State was set to open its season at the USF Tournament, Miller Phillips repeated the day-by-day process that helped the Cardinals excel last season.

"That’s a long ways away and so I think honestly the best thing these guys can do is understanding that you’ve got to take it one day at a time," Miller Phillips said. "If you can do that and you can have that toughness to reset every day, even when it feels like it’s far away from NCAA Tournament time, then that’s when you can be pretty good. Just enjoying every day, taking it one day at a time and being the best we can be at the end of the season.”

Miller Phillips highlighted the importance of the experiences Ball State learned last season. After losing the first conference game, the Cardinals didn't lose another match until the second round of the tournament, and competed against the No. 1-ranked team in the country for two sets.

"That year as a whole was just so, like, you saw your hard work pay off, like the whole entire year," Risi said. "It was so awesome to have that feeling and we really want to take that into this year of having those girls experience that feeling and knowing that happened. That was so awesome but this is also a new season and now we get to try to do that again.”

