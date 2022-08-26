Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims Retires Next Week

Photo: CBS 12

After 30 years with the Delray Beach Police Department, Chief Javaro Sims is retiring at the end of the month.

"I really embraced the community. The community embraced me as well. (I) did a lot of things in the community. (I) did a lot of work with the people in the community, helping them to improve their quality of life. So that has allowed me to stay vibrant and I guess motivated to stay."

Sims started with the department in 1992, and was appointed the city's first African-American police chief in 2019.

"I think one of my proudest moments is actually becoming chief because it didn't happen just for me, it happened for all the boys and girls of color seeing me in the position of this nature...giving them the belief that they could do it as well."

He says he's also proud of how the Delray Beach PD operated during the pandemic and during the civil unrest over the summer of 2020.

Sims was a school teacher in Miami-Dade county prior to starting his career in law enforcement in Delray Beach. We asked him what made him decide to switch careers.

"Well when people ask me that question, my response initially is 'I wanted a safer job'"

After a chuckle, he explained that it was all about wanting to make a difference for kids in the community, and pointed out that a teacher's job ends after school.

Tuesday, August 30th is Chief Sims' last day on the job, when Assistant Police Chief Russ Mager will become the new chief. He's been with the department for 26 years.