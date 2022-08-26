Read full article on original website
There’s always buzz about the royals — especially when the more private ones, like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share rare pictures of their family, as they did last Christmas on their holiday card. Of course, the Christmas card is a yearly tradition in the royal family, so that wasn’t the surprising part. But for the Duke and Duchess, it was the first photo they had shared of their daughter, Lilibet, who was born six months prior in June 2021. As expected, their little one is as adorable as expected. Still, there was another detail in the holiday card we missed at the time — that has been hiding in plain sight.
Princess Diana called him “Mr. Wonderful,” and believed that someday, they would be married. But the man in question wasn’t beau Dodi Fayed, with whom the 36-year-old royal tragically perished in a Paris car accident in 1997. Rather, it was the one who got away: Hasnat Khan. Little is known about Diana’s secret two-year relationship with the London surgeon. That is, until now.
Significant changes are on the way for the Cambridge kids. After a lot of whispers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) have confirmed their kids are attending a very posh new school full of ancient royal history. In addition, the kids will make a move later this summer when the family leaves Kensington Palace to Windsor.
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Wallis Simpson, pictured left in 1937, was an American divorcee who scandalized Britain and brought down a king in the 1930s. Wallis was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 19, 1896. Her birth name was Bessie Wallis Warfield. She was an American socialite.
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Knowing when to walk away from a marriage and leave your husband or wife is at least as hard as knowing when to commit or to keep working at a relationship. Deciding to divorce your husband or wife is a huge and difficult decision, but leaving a marriage can sometimes be the only path forward.
EXCLUSIVE: Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor has boarded Netflix Greek mythology reimagining Kaos. News of the British actor-creator’s casting comes a few days after Deadline revealed Entourage star Debi Mazar will play Medusa. Lawrence Taylor is playing Theseus, it is understood. Jeff Goldblum is playing Zeus, having replaced Hugh Grant, and others starring include Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Aurora Perrineau as lead, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Lawrence Taylor is a highly-rated British creative who was BAFTA nominated for Timewasters, the ITV2 sci-fi comedy that he also starred in from Outlaws indie Big Talk Productions, which followed...
Experts say celebrities can queerbait to their hetero heart's content, so long as they actively support LGBTQ rights.
No residence was more revered in the Victorian Era than Windsor Castle. “Among the royal palaces of Europe, Windsor Castle lays claim to the first place,” the publication Picturesque Europe declared. “Some ... might be larger; others ... may even surpass it in beauty of the site ... but in none are size, beauty, and grandeur so united as in the first and oldest of the royal residences.” Built by William the Conqueror and completed in 1086 [PDF], Windsor was a base to royals including Henry I, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, and more. By the 1840s, it was home to Queen Victoria and the center of the monarchy—a destination for visiting dignitaries where opulence abounded. Glass chandeliers hung over the Queen’s Ballroom; festive decorations were strewn about the property during the Christmas season; ornate garden arrangements lined walkways; the turrets of St. George’s Chapel acted as beacons for spiritual enrichment.
