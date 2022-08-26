ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Can you identify this subject?

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
Wake Up Wyoming

Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District

According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall

Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

CHECK OUT: Casper Summer Fun Photo Album 2022

As Summer 2022 comes to a close, we thought it would be a great idea to look at back at some of the best moments. We asked our social media audience to share pictures of their most funs times this season. No matter if it was sunbathing in your backyard, floating the river, barbequing with friends, jet-skiing at Alcova, enjoying some family time at the Beartrap Summer Festival, partying during a concert at David Street Station, or anything else you can possibly think of, we just wanted to see those photos!
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper College Enrollment Slows Down

“Enrollment at community colleges across the country has been trending down since 2010 and there isn’t one specific reason for this trend” said the Casper College’s news coordinator. At the Casper College, this is certainly true. Particularly with older students 25 years and up. This was offset...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

