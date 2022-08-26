Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
Wake Up Wyoming
Can you identify this subject?
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District
According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Up Wyoming
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
Natrona County Republican Party Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming GOP in Supreme Court
The Natrona County Republican Party has reasserted its claims that the Wyoming GOP violated the state party's bylaws at its 2020 convention by filing a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court. The county party filed the initial notice with the Supreme Court on Aug. 19, and the subsequent documents will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
United Way Hosting ‘Grill and Chill’ Event at David Street Station
Tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, August 24th, 2022), the United Way of Natrona County is hosting an awesome community event at David Street Station. The official "United Way Grill and Chill" Facebook event page states:. Join us to kick off our 2023 Campaign Season with FREE food, FREE live entertainment provided by...
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
Photo Drop: Prairie Wife’s Wyoming Summer of 2022 In Pictures
Here we are already, saying goodbye to the Summer of 2022. It feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I left Wyoming to travel to England (with a detour to France), and now my five kids are all ready to go back to school. Between work at...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas
Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019. And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true. Sip's Coffee Company...
CHECK OUT: Casper Summer Fun Photo Album 2022
As Summer 2022 comes to a close, we thought it would be a great idea to look at back at some of the best moments. We asked our social media audience to share pictures of their most funs times this season. No matter if it was sunbathing in your backyard, floating the river, barbequing with friends, jet-skiing at Alcova, enjoying some family time at the Beartrap Summer Festival, partying during a concert at David Street Station, or anything else you can possibly think of, we just wanted to see those photos!
You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial
Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance. Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm. The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with...
Casper College Enrollment Slows Down
“Enrollment at community colleges across the country has been trending down since 2010 and there isn’t one specific reason for this trend” said the Casper College’s news coordinator. At the Casper College, this is certainly true. Particularly with older students 25 years and up. This was offset...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 1