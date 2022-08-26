Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
How to take better photos with your Android phone
Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the last decade. The best Android smartphones now come with bigger and higher resolution camera sensors, which makes taking great photos easier than ever. If anything, you will have a tough time taking potato-quality shots, given the advancements in image processing. How...
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Need to Justify its Higher Price. Here's Why
Apple is expected to add another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to the mix could detract from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's appeal. Especially as consumers are cutting back on spending.
Android Authority
How to turn your old phone into a security camera
As long as your phone can still connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it could work great as a security camera. There isn’t a lot you can do with an old cell phone. Or is there? The camera most likely still works, and the phone can still connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi without a SIM card installed. A number of app makers have taken advantage of this leftover functionality by creating apps that let you turn your old phone into a security camera. The various apps differ in features and price. Read on as we take a look at Alfred, one of the most well-known options in this area, before listing some alternative choices.
Digital Trends
MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2022): The M2 Pro/Max on the horizon
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are its most powerful laptops, and they’ve won rave reviews since launching in October 2021, including our own five-star rating and Editors’ Choice award. But nothing good lasts forever, and talk has begun to turn to what’s coming next. So,...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
PC Magazine
The Best Wireless Adapters for CarPlay and Android Auto in 2022
Most in-car infotainment interfaces are...not great. Just trying to hang up a call without hitting the wrong button can be an exercise in hair-pulling frustration. But your phone's interface displayed on the dashboard screen? Now that's nice. If you’re like me, when you finally got a vehicle that supported Apple CarPlay (for iPhones) or Android Auto, you fell in love with it.
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
CNET
Buying an iPhone 11 in 2022 Might Make Sense for You
Since the debut of the iPhone 11 in 2019, we've since seen the debut of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. And in a few days, we're likely to see the debut of the iPhone 14 at Apple's next event on Sept. 7. The iPhone 11 may be over two years old, but it might still be a good choice, especially since Apple discounted it to $499 last year. While we recommend that you wait for the next Apple event before buying any iPhone at all, especially since prices for current iPhone models will likely decrease afterward, the iPhone 11 does have a lot to like as a phone that's under $500.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — SpaceX and T-Mobile are partnering on a long-term plan to bring satellite internet to cellphones, providing very limited connectivity to even the most remote US locations.
CNET
Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict"...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
Digital Trends
How to use the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is definitely the best smartwatch anyone with an iPhone can own. Of all the great features it possesses, Walkie-Talkie is one of the coolest. The feature allows Apple Watch users to engage in instant conversations. Its range is unlimited, and so you connect to your contacts in countries across the planet. The only requirement is an internet connection, either via Wi-Fi or cellular data. All Apple Watches support Walkie-Talkie, since all Apple Watches can be upgraded to WatchOS 5.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
technewstoday.com
Microphone Not Working on iPhone? Try These 7 Fixes
A microphone is essential for any smartphone that lets you talk with someone or perform voice commands. However, after iOS 14 update, many users have reported that their Microphone frequently stops working. Generally, this problem occurs if your device is running on a buggy software version. Or you haven’t granted...
