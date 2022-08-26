Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website
If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
