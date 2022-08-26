ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Phone Arena

Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals

If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Back from the dead? Huawei gets over one million reservations for Mate 50 series

The story has been told many times about how U.S. restrictions placed on Huawei took it off a path that would have made the firm the largest smartphone company in the world. In 2019, the company was placed on the U.S. Entity List for national security reasons preventing it from accessing its U.S.-based supply chain. That meant that the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android was off-limits and resulted in Huawei developing its own HarmonyOS (now in its third version).
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Samsung Looks To Leverage Smart TV Lead With Revamp Of Free, Ad-Supported Streaming

Top smart TV maker Samsung has unveiled a new version of its TV Plus streaming offering. The free, ad-supported TV service has reach to 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile, the company said. Samsung TV Plus was an early mover in the FAST space, launching in 2015. It delivers 220 channels in the U.S. and more than 1,600 channels globally, including more than 50 owned and operated channels across news, sports, entertainment and other genres. FAST channels and smart TV apps have seen significant growth in recent years as traditional pay-TV subscriptions decline by an accelerating rate. In the...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch

Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Phone Arena

The next Xiaomi Ultra phone will be globally available, Xiaomi's CEO says

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the latest flagship phone from Xiaomi and is a real powerhouse. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and as we reported last month, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra even managed to beat the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a gaming test. Sounds great, right? However, you can't buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It's only sold in China. But, it appears that you will be able to buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's successor when it comes out.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Motorola Moto G62 5G review: is 5G worth so many sacrifices?

The Moto G62 5G is, as you can tell by the name, one of the many phone models from Motorola’s affordable “G” lineup. What makes this one special, or at least stand out from the rest of its kin, is that it offers 5G connectivity for the very affordable price tag of just over £200.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pixel Watch price will slot between two of its biggest rivals, report says

Google's first smartwatch which it previewed at the May IO conference is set to be released later this year. Since the Pixel Watch is the company's debut wearable - if you leave out the products Fitbit has released since being acquired by the Mountain View giant - no one is expecting it to be a groundbreaking product, but one thing most consumers are probably hoping for is an appropriate price and though we have seen a handful of price leaks, they were more of estimates, but today, a report has revealed the exact figure.
NFL
Phone Arena

Faced with low iPhone SE sales, Apple may turn to the iPhone XR for help

The next iPhone SE 4 may be announced as soon as next year and take cues from the iPhone XR design and specs, save for the processing power upgrades, of course, tipped Jon Prosser while on the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards & Jon Rettinger. As a reminder, the iPhone XR was an affordable, yet still very capable alternative to the flagship iPhone XS at the time with a larger screen.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Two new patents showcase Google's upcoming foldable smartphone

G is releasing the latest fourth generation of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, we are beginning to learn more and more about a possible new contender in the foldable smartphone market. This time around, two patents (WO2022177596 and WO2022177607) filed by Google have emerged, showcasing a yet-unannounced...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan

According to multiple reports and surveys, Android users are now more likely to switch to using an iPhone than they've ever been before... One report says that 25% of US users already consider switching to iPhone, and another survey says that Android is losing more and more users, as the beloved OS has gone from 77.32% market share to 69.74% in just four years, of course, thanks to people switching to iOS (iPhone). In fact, Apple even made a special "Switching to iPhone" video that answers frequently asked questions and preps Android users for a switch to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
CELL PHONES

