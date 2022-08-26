Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Phone Arena
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
Phone Arena
Back from the dead? Huawei gets over one million reservations for Mate 50 series
The story has been told many times about how U.S. restrictions placed on Huawei took it off a path that would have made the firm the largest smartphone company in the world. In 2019, the company was placed on the U.S. Entity List for national security reasons preventing it from accessing its U.S.-based supply chain. That meant that the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android was off-limits and resulted in Huawei developing its own HarmonyOS (now in its third version).
Samsung Looks To Leverage Smart TV Lead With Revamp Of Free, Ad-Supported Streaming
Top smart TV maker Samsung has unveiled a new version of its TV Plus streaming offering. The free, ad-supported TV service has reach to 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile, the company said. Samsung TV Plus was an early mover in the FAST space, launching in 2015. It delivers 220 channels in the U.S. and more than 1,600 channels globally, including more than 50 owned and operated channels across news, sports, entertainment and other genres. FAST channels and smart TV apps have seen significant growth in recent years as traditional pay-TV subscriptions decline by an accelerating rate. In the...
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Phone Arena
The next Xiaomi Ultra phone will be globally available, Xiaomi's CEO says
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the latest flagship phone from Xiaomi and is a real powerhouse. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and as we reported last month, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra even managed to beat the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a gaming test. Sounds great, right? However, you can't buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It's only sold in China. But, it appears that you will be able to buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's successor when it comes out.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Phone Arena
Motorola Moto G62 5G review: is 5G worth so many sacrifices?
The Moto G62 5G is, as you can tell by the name, one of the many phone models from Motorola’s affordable “G” lineup. What makes this one special, or at least stand out from the rest of its kin, is that it offers 5G connectivity for the very affordable price tag of just over £200.
Phone Arena
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
As incredible as it might seem, this article's headline contains no typo or error of any sort. That means bargain hunters are not looking at a hot new deal on Samsung's older (and still pretty great) Galaxy Buds 2or first-gen Buds Pro. Instead, the just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can...
Phone Arena
Pixel Watch price will slot between two of its biggest rivals, report says
Google's first smartwatch which it previewed at the May IO conference is set to be released later this year. Since the Pixel Watch is the company's debut wearable - if you leave out the products Fitbit has released since being acquired by the Mountain View giant - no one is expecting it to be a groundbreaking product, but one thing most consumers are probably hoping for is an appropriate price and though we have seen a handful of price leaks, they were more of estimates, but today, a report has revealed the exact figure.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Tab Fold unlikely to adopt the Ultra-Thin Glass screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are by far some of the most refined foldable devices to date. Samsung, by extension, is the leading force in the foldables market, thanks to its unparalleled experience in manufacturing the novel technology, its enormous market share in the segment, and its sophisticated supply chain.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
Phone Arena
Motorola Edge 30 Neo specs and colors leak out, the Lite-est in the series
Besides the flagship Edge model, Motorola will also release an affordable Edge 30 Neo model globally and, thanks to. 91Mobiles, it won't be necessary to guess the colors it will be painted in as he has leaked them all out. Motorola already announced its top-end 2022 phones the. Motorola X30...
Phone Arena
Faced with low iPhone SE sales, Apple may turn to the iPhone XR for help
The next iPhone SE 4 may be announced as soon as next year and take cues from the iPhone XR design and specs, save for the processing power upgrades, of course, tipped Jon Prosser while on the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards & Jon Rettinger. As a reminder, the iPhone XR was an affordable, yet still very capable alternative to the flagship iPhone XS at the time with a larger screen.
Phone Arena
Two new patents showcase Google's upcoming foldable smartphone
G is releasing the latest fourth generation of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, we are beginning to learn more and more about a possible new contender in the foldable smartphone market. This time around, two patents (WO2022177596 and WO2022177607) filed by Google have emerged, showcasing a yet-unannounced...
Phone Arena
Excellent new deals make Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE as affordable as they've ever been
Today is a pretty good day to do a little Amazon.com shopping just ahead of the beginning of a new school year, as well as a few months in advance of the holiday season, with the bulk of the best phones money can buy right now going for significantly lower prices than usual... out of nowhere.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
According to multiple reports and surveys, Android users are now more likely to switch to using an iPhone than they've ever been before... One report says that 25% of US users already consider switching to iPhone, and another survey says that Android is losing more and more users, as the beloved OS has gone from 77.32% market share to 69.74% in just four years, of course, thanks to people switching to iOS (iPhone). In fact, Apple even made a special "Switching to iPhone" video that answers frequently asked questions and preps Android users for a switch to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
Phone Arena
While Apple stays iPhone 14 on A15, midrange Androids are getting 4nm Snapdragon 6 horsepower
Apple is rumored to leave the upcoming 6.1" iPhone 14 and 6.7" iPhone 14 Max without its usual annual processor upgrade for the first time, and rest them on the current Apple A15 processor running the iPhone 13 series. Be it chip shortages or the fact that the A15 is...
Phone Arena
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
The OnePlus 10 Pro is already a reasonably priced flagship phone, and a new Amazon deal makes it absolutely irresistible. The OnePlus 10 Pro is armed with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a reliable and responsive fingerprint scanner underneath.
