kshb.com
Weather blog: A few late afternoon, evening thunderstorms Monday in Kansas City
September is coming! As we move through these last three days of August, it will begin with a hot Monday and end with a cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, but only a little drop into the 80s. A front is moving our way. This is a weak cold front that will...
kshb.com
Significant drop in humidity today in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 80s this afternoon; Highs approach 90 Thursday & Friday. Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Enjoy the big drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 86°. Tonight: Mostly clear, refreshing and calm. Wind: N-NE 5...
kshb.com
The chance of rain goes down and the temperatures cool off a bit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry in most areas tonigt. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and...
Flash flood warning issued for portions of southern Kansas City area
Portions of southern Johnson County, Kansas, northern Miami County and northwestern Caas County in Missouri are included in a Flash Flood Warning through 6:45 p.m.
KMBC.com
Scattered rain showers to start your Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 70s overnight. We'll have chances for scattered rain showers Sunday morning. The afternoon is looking drier. We'll see high temps in the upper 80s and you will notice the humidity. There's another chance of storms later in the day Monday. Highs will be near 91 degrees.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
kwos.com
Man dies in Lake accident
(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
Deadly fire under investigation in Harrisonville
An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a structure fire over the weekend in Harrisonville, Missouri.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
fox4kc.com
Everything to know before heading to the KC Irish Fest this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy music, food and fun at the 20th Annual Irish Fest in downtown Kansas City! Kansas City’s ever-popular Irish Fest kicks off the annual Labor Day weekend party, Sept. 2-4 at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City. Enjoy the more than 300 musicians, dancers,...
Millions in rental help available for struggling KC families
Kansas City counties have millions of dollars available to help families behind and struggling to pay rent.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police narrow search in hit-and-run that killed teacher
Kansas City police are looking for a white Acura MDX with front-end damage, as they investigate a hit-and-run that killed Charles Criniere.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Kansas City
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
abc17news.com
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two...
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week
Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK.
msn.com
Alan Jackson's Kansas City concert Saturday at T-Mobile Center postponed
Country music superstar Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Saturday night has been postponed. T-Mobile officials said the country music star tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm so sorry I can't be there tonight," Jackson said in a news release. "I hate to disappoint my fans." Organizers plan...
Email raises concerns about KC Firetruck driver months before deadly crash
An alarming development in the fatal December crash in a KCMO Westport neighborhood comes from an email related to a civil lawsuit.
