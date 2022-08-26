ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Significant drop in humidity today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 80s this afternoon; Highs approach 90 Thursday & Friday. Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Enjoy the big drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 86°. Tonight: Mostly clear, refreshing and calm. Wind: N-NE 5...
The chance of rain goes down and the temperatures cool off a bit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry in most areas tonigt. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and...
Scattered rain showers to start your Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 70s overnight. We'll have chances for scattered rain showers Sunday morning. The afternoon is looking drier. We'll see high temps in the upper 80s and you will notice the humidity. There's another chance of storms later in the day Monday. Highs will be near 91 degrees.
Man dies in Lake accident

(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two...
Alan Jackson's Kansas City concert Saturday at T-Mobile Center postponed

Country music superstar Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Saturday night has been postponed. T-Mobile officials said the country music star tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm so sorry I can't be there tonight," Jackson said in a news release. "I hate to disappoint my fans." Organizers plan...
