Oak Ridge, TN

P.E.O. Women Advancing Women Scholarship winner: Gabriella Espada

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
Oak Ridge P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter R has announced the creation of a new college scholarship available solely to local women. The Chapter R Women Advancing Women (WAW) Scholarship has been awarded this year to its first recipient, Gabriella "Gaby" Espada. This year the scholarship is $1,000, but organization members hope to increase it in future years.

This scholarship is awarded locally to an outstanding female high school senior based on academics, leadership, community service, and financial need. Candidates are required to complete an application, provide references and transcripts, and participate in interviews, according to a news release.

Chapter R is part of the International P.E.O. organization comprising nearly 6,000 chapters. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. has helped more than 113,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $366 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans.

Gabriella, a 2022 Oak Ridge High School graduate, will attend the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) nursing program this fall. She says gaining new skills is a challenge that is ever present in her mind and the ability to use that skill set to help others around her is her optimum goal.

Gabriella stated, “I want to further my education in the medical field, which will lead to more opportunities to give back to my community and my family in response to everything they have done for me.”

Her teachers recognized her accomplishments.

Michael Feuer, English teacher, stated, “Aside from being an exceptional student, Gaby is an outstanding individual in and out of the classroom. She is a leader, who is unselfish and generous, and one who understands that leadership is best through service. Gaby is a well-rounded individual who understands the importance of helping others and contributing to the community of the school and Oak Ridge.”

Gaby’s math teacher, Jessica Williams, complimented her.

“Because of her ability to juggle all her commitments, Gaby can bring a sense of calm to a group setting. She speaks openly and genuinely to her teachers and peers. Gaby cares for her fellow students and campus. She has a wonderful sense of humor and the type of personality that brings others in.”

The Chapter R Women Advancing Women Scholarship Committee, composed of Becky Hook, Chair, Ann Farrar, Patty Cox, Betty Ann Domm, and Alma Van Hull presented Gabriella with her award at a luncheon in her honor, held at Dean’s Restaurant in May, according to the release.

P.E.O. Chapter R is dedicated to helping women advance in their educational goals. Interested candidates may contact the ORHS Guidance Department or any P.E.O. Chapter R member for scholarship applications.

