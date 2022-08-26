Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Afghans Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
texasmetronews.com
What we know about the Plano woman arrested after viral video of racist rant
A video of a woman going on a racist rant against a group of South Asian women went viral this week, leading to the arrest of the 58-year-old woman at the center of the clip. Esmeralda Upton faces misdemeanor charges of assault and making a terroristic threat. Plano police were...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested After Shooting at Local Dog Park
A Frisco woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at a local dog park, according to a press release. Regan Richey, 25, of Frisco, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Men in Custody After Shooting 2 Women During Fight in Dallas, Police Say
Two men are in custody following an incident that took place early Saturday morning in Dallas that left two women shot. Officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Malcolm X Blvd at approximately 12:53 a.m. According to Dallas Police Department, a fight took place and escalated when...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Here’s what we know | Suspect killed by police after fatally shooting hostage in Fort Worth
Here's what we know | Suspect killed by police after fatally shooting hostage in Fort Worth. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Troy police chief said...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
Texas man arrested after allegedly killing his estranged wife's friend
FORT WORTH, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife's friend during a fight. According to KXAS-TV, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth police officers responded to the 5200 block of Village Lane to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Teen injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say the 17-year-old is in stable condition. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates...
Fort Worth police investigating after officer shot a man who had taken a woman hostage
Fort Worth police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man who shot a woman he had taken hostage. It started in Troy Texas ..in Bell County yesterday .
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
fox4news.com
Suspect fleeing from police caused crash that killed 1 in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said a robbery suspect who was fleeing from officers caused a crash that killed another driver Saturday night. This started just after 7 p.m., when officers were tailing a vehicle as part of a robbery investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the...
Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police. The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler. They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car...
Texas man uses Snapchat to publish images of women without consent, police say
A Fort Worth man was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa.
BET
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old
A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
26-year-old found shot to death inside southwestern Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The department said they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. about a shooting on Winding Brook Circle, near Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.
