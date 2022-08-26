ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Arrested After Shooting at Local Dog Park

A Frisco woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at a local dog park, according to a press release. Regan Richey, 25, of Frisco, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting

LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
Texas man arrested after allegedly killing his estranged wife's friend

FORT WORTH, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife's friend during a fight. According to KXAS-TV, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth police officers responded to the 5200 block of Village Lane to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Teen injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say the 17-year-old is in stable condition. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates...
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov. 
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old

A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
