Mount Vernon's Armed Women of America recruiting Richland County women

Ohio recognizes Overdose Awareness Day, launches new naloxone website
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember...
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1
CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
Kingwood celebrates reopening of Peacock Playhouse & Storybook Trail on Aug. 30
MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s...
William "Bill" Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 5th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere’s Restaurant to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
26th annual Cops & Kids program conquers back-to-school shopping at Possum Run Walmart
MANSFIELD — When shopping for back-to-school clothes, perhaps the last person an incoming seventh grader would ask for fashion advice is Mansfield's chief of police. Luckily, 12-year-old Alajae Cameron had her mother around for a second opinion, while Chief Keith Porch was gratefully relegated to pushing the cart.
Florence L. Hanke
Florence Lorraine Hanke, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio and Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She went to join her loving husband of 55 years, Merlin Sternberg Hanke, who previously passed October 9, 2007. Florence was born November 25, 1929, in Lisbon, Ohio, to Carl and Annabelle (Lodge) Armstrong.
Open Source: Why are there so many weeds along Trimble Avenue in Mansfield?
Reader questions: Several years ago when Trimble Road was widened, it looked so nice through that area. Between Marion Avenue and Cook Road now looks awful. Who is charged with maintaining the mowing/trimming along the curb line? There's even weeds and grass growing out of sewer grates which can't be healthy for the system. Before that section where all of the medical offices are, it appears that individual tenants along there maintain in front of their business. There are many streets around town that have that same problem and always wondered why Mansfield lets it get that way.
Freedom Plasma searching for new donors, employees
MANSFIELD -- Tyler Robinson professionally entered the life-saving business of donating plasma after he donated plasma. “I saw an opportunity for employment as an entry-level donor support tech and I worked my way up off the donor floor and ended up leaving the company I was working for previously,” he said. “Now I’m trying to pick up where I left off.”
Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
Then & Now: Angle's grocery store 1900
MANSFIELD -- John Angle had a grocery store on the south side of the Square in 1900. He also had a camera and a fierce desire to capture the world around him on paper.
Thomas Eugene Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Too wild to tame: New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic topples Grove City Christian
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic dumped Grove City Christian 20-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. In recent action on August 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Grove City Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on August 19 at Grove City Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
Charles Russell Welch
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4: 7 Charles Russell Welch, 70, was surrounded in love as he finished his race on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory...
Shelby's OVI checkpoint stops 532 drivers, 0 were impaired
SHELBY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on Aug. 27 on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 to 10 p.m. During the operational...
48th annual Crestline Harvest Festival opens Sept. 15
CRESTLINE -- The 48th annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with an opening ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. on the main stage. This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal. GALLERY: 2021 Crestline Harvest Festival. Saturday was the pinnacle of...
Donald Owens
Donald Owens, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, August 26, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Springboro flexes defensive muscle to keep Cincinnati Sycamore off the scoreboard
Springboro corralled Cincinnati Sycamore's offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory on August 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Springboro drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Cincinnati Sycamore after the first half.
