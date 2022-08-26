Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Afghans Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Despite Calls for Polling Station, Sheriff Says Mail-In Ballots Are Just Fine at Dallas County Jail
Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said in a recent video on Facebook that she was visiting someone at a local hospital when two people stopped to ask if she would let jail inmates vote. It’s a question that’s come up a number of times, especially since a polling station was rolled out at Houston’s Harris County Jail in 2021.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
DART announces changes to service schedule on Labor Day, Sept. 5
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the Labor Day holiday. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced a new schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5. DART buses and the light rail will be operating on a weekend...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
keranews.org
North Texans come together to support South Asian community after racist incident
Esmerelda Upton confronted a group of South Asian women, hitting them and yelling racist slurs outside of the Plano restaurant Sixty Vines earlier this week. The group South Asian Americans for Voter Empowerment hosted a rally at Haggard Park in Plano on Saturday to show solidarity with the women who were hit and verbally assaulted in the video.
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of School
Dallas Police Department have increased enforcement around school zones.Jonas Leupe/Unsplash. Students are back in school across North Texas, meanwhile, parents and the Dallas Police Department are seeing an increase in drivers speeding while many of these students are walking outside. WFAA reports that the Dallas PD took to Twitter to say they are focused on back-to-school enforcement over the past two weeks and during that time, they have handed out 244 tickets to drivers in school zones.
fox4news.com
Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 800 Wixom Lane
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Dallas Police were called to a report of an active shooter in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home. The preliminary investigation determined the officers found an adult Latin male shot behind a shed on a vacant property. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. The man’s identity is unknown at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 156437-2022.
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
dallasexpress.com
Do the Homeless Really Need More Housing?
The Dallas Express previously reported that 3,996 people were found to be homeless in Dallas County during an annual 10-day count period in 2022, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Of those individuals, 1,324 are thought to be vagrants, or electively “unsheltered,” which means they do not look for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Arlington Officer Accused of Criminally Negligent Homicide Found Not Guilty
Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh, who was accused of negligent homicide in the death of a woman in 2019, was found not guilty by a Tarrant County jury on Monday. The jury was handed the case shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and deliberated for about three hours before being sent home for the weekend.
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Than 100 Firefighters Respond to Fire at Abandoned Dallas Hotel: Officials
An abandoned hotel in Dallas is damaged after a three-alarm fire burned the upper floors on Thursday morning, official said. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at an abandoned hotel, located at 1200 West Mockingbird Lane near Stemmons Freeway. According to...
fox4news.com
More employees are now 'quiet quitting'
First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
fox4news.com
Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison
MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak receives grant for license plate reading cameras
Red Oak, TX - A recent grant awarded to the Red Oak Police Department will make it easier for law enforcement to track down criminals. Monday the Red Oak City Council approved the terms and conditions of a grant of up to $20,000 from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority,
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
