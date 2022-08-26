ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable

Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas City, IL
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas City, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Dallas, TX
Government
keranews.org

North Texans come together to support South Asian community after racist incident

Esmerelda Upton confronted a group of South Asian women, hitting them and yelling racist slurs outside of the Plano restaurant Sixty Vines earlier this week. The group South Asian Americans for Voter Empowerment hosted a rally at Haggard Park in Plano on Saturday to show solidarity with the women who were hit and verbally assaulted in the video.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of School

Dallas Police Department have increased enforcement around school zones.Jonas Leupe/Unsplash. Students are back in school across North Texas, meanwhile, parents and the Dallas Police Department are seeing an increase in drivers speeding while many of these students are walking outside. WFAA reports that the Dallas PD took to Twitter to say they are focused on back-to-school enforcement over the past two weeks and during that time, they have handed out 244 tickets to drivers in school zones.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage. Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago. Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior. A...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Fire Department#Mayor#The City Council
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 800 Wixom Lane

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Dallas Police were called to a report of an active shooter in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home. The preliminary investigation determined the officers found an adult Latin male shot behind a shed on a vacant property. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. The man’s identity is unknown at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 156437-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Do the Homeless Really Need More Housing?

The Dallas Express previously reported that 3,996 people were found to be homeless in Dallas County during an annual 10-day count period in 2022, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Of those individuals, 1,324 are thought to be vagrants, or electively “unsheltered,” which means they do not look for...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Channel 25

UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
TROY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

More employees are now 'quiet quitting'

First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison

MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak receives grant for license plate reading cameras

Red Oak, TX - A recent grant awarded to the Red Oak Police Department will make it easier for law enforcement to track down criminals. Monday the Red Oak City Council approved the terms and conditions of a grant of up to $20,000 from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority,
RED OAK, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
RED OAK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy