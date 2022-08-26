Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Afghans Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
Dallas Observer
Hungry Without a Trust Fund
Tired of cocktails that cost as much as a meal, and meals that cost as much as your car payment? (And we wish that were just a witty analogy.) In Dallas, that seems the norm now, as the wicked combo of inflation and gentrification is on track to drain every last cent out of your bank account. Even so, if you think that eating good food shouldn’t involve a loan officer, you may still be in luck — at least for the time being.
dallasexpress.com
Local School Bus Driver & Monitor Save Kids From Floodwater
Two children were in danger of being swept away by floodwater last week in Dallas when a school bus driver and monitor intervened. Usually, bus driver Simone Edmond would not have taken the detour she took on Monday, August 15. She had received a call asking her to pick up a student who missed the bus, which sent Edmond and her bus monitor, Tekendria Valentine, in a different direction.
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
fox4news.com
DeSoto church to host 'second chance' job fair
DESOTO, Texas - For the second time, a DeSoto church is hosting a job fair to help people find employment and to get their lives back on the right track. The job fair not only presents folks with opportunities but also gives them resources so that they might have a second chance.
Dallas Observer
Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location
Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
“God sent me that way to to save those kids” | Dallas ISD bus driver says about rescuing two childre
"God sent me that way to to save those kids" | Dallas ISD bus driver says about rescuing two childre. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
fox4news.com
More employees are now 'quiet quitting'
First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
dallasexpress.com
‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas
Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
dmagazine.com
Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location
American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Carron Jones Perry
Carron Jones Perry is a Senior Auditor for the City of Dallas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BADST). A wife and mother Carron brings over 25 years of internal auditing expertise to the City of Dallas. Hailing from Vidalia, LA, Carron has enjoyed stints at Tribune Publishing Company, Neiman Marcus, Metromedia Restaurant Group and Haggar Clothing Co. She is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), who is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).
Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend
PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
thegarlandmessenger.com
Downtown Garland Coming and Going
Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
fox4news.com
Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram. Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating. Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Quick Thinking Dallas ISD Bus Driver, Monitor Save Dad, Two Kids From Floodwaters
When floodwaters started to sweep away two children, a Dallas Independent School District bus driver and bus monitor sprung into action and it was all caught on camera. Dallas ISD bus driver Simone Edmond has been driving school buses for 20 years. "I've driven in snow, rain, sleet, but never...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
