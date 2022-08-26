ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National

A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
CARROLLTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Hungry Without a Trust Fund

Tired of cocktails that cost as much as a meal, and meals that cost as much as your car payment? (And we wish that were just a witty analogy.) In Dallas, that seems the norm now, as the wicked combo of inflation and gentrification is on track to drain every last cent out of your bank account. Even so, if you think that eating good food shouldn’t involve a loan officer, you may still be in luck — at least for the time being.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School Bus Driver & Monitor Save Kids From Floodwater

Two children were in danger of being swept away by floodwater last week in Dallas when a school bus driver and monitor intervened. Usually, bus driver Simone Edmond would not have taken the detour she took on Monday, August 15. She had received a call asking her to pick up a student who missed the bus, which sent Edmond and her bus monitor, Tekendria Valentine, in a different direction.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

DeSoto church to host 'second chance' job fair

DESOTO, Texas - For the second time, a DeSoto church is hosting a job fair to help people find employment and to get their lives back on the right track. The job fair not only presents folks with opportunities but also gives them resources so that they might have a second chance.
DESOTO, TX
Dallas Observer

Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location

Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#School Supplies#Food Drink#Mici Italian#Amazon Com#Slices For Supplies
fox4news.com

More employees are now 'quiet quitting'

First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas

Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location

American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Carron Jones Perry

Carron Jones Perry is a Senior Auditor for the City of Dallas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BADST). A wife and mother Carron brings over 25 years of internal auditing expertise to the City of Dallas. Hailing from Vidalia, LA, Carron has enjoyed stints at Tribune Publishing Company, Neiman Marcus, Metromedia Restaurant Group and Haggar Clothing Co. She is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), who is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
thegarlandmessenger.com

Downtown Garland Coming and Going

Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram. Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating. Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy