Anti-Oz Doctor Group Condemns His 'Disgusting' Attacks On Fetterman's Health

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
 4 days ago

A group of Pennsylvania doctors is going after Dr. Mehmet Oz for endangering public health and mocking his U.S. Senate race opponent for suffering a stroke.

The crudité-loving TV personality has hurled several distasteful attacks at John Fetterman , who had a stroke in May just before he won the Democratic primary.

Oz has faced mockery from Fetterman and others over a bewilderingly out-of-touch video he posted earlier this year showing him grocery shopping for a veggie tray.

Attempting to clap back after the clip recently resurfaced, Oz’s campaign said Tuesday: “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly.”

Over 100 Pennsylvania doctors have since condemned Oz, according to Business Insider.

“As a former daytime TV host, Dr. Oz exploited the hopes and fears of his viewers by promoting unproven, ill-advised, and at times potentially dangerous treatments,” Real Doctors Against Oz said in a statement to the outlet.

“He has made clear that he will put enriching himself above all else, even in instances where people’s health is endangered.”

Earlier this month, at a press conference organized by the Fetterman campaign, Dr. Val Arkoosh, one of the physicians on the Real Doctors Against Oz tour, slammed Oz for his past comments about Fetterman’s health.

“No real doctor — or any decent human being, to be honest — would ever mock a stroke victim who is recovering from that stroke in the way that Dr. Oz is mocking John Fetterman,” Arkoosh said. “It’s disgusting.”

Fetterman recovered at home for several months after his stroke. Oz’s campaign called him a “basement bum” because he hadn’t made many public appearances during that time.

Since it launched earlier this month, Real Doctors Against Oz has drummed up support for Fetterman and highlighted the threat Oz’s candidacy poses to public health, citing his history of peddling dubious cures and supplements, fad diets and other medical misinformation.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Shirley Grayson
3d ago

If you joke about a person with a near fatal medical condition disabled people are next. No decent doctor would be a party to such mean spirited behavior. Political theater is getting old and dangerous. How low must America go? The wiser more educated is not going for this madness. Non political non racist a veteran.

Shadowdancer andy
3d ago

How about concentrating on the issues that people care about and affects their daily lives instead of constantly attacking an opponents health issues. I am no Fetterman apologist by any means, but maybe OZ should just stick to the issues.

Chris McKenzie
3d ago

this is a doctor that didn't believe in the pandemic when it first started and he tries to sell this weird crazy stuff that we did on his show

